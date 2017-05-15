4,000 pipers set for Pipe Band Championships in Paisley

A Scottish town is to play host to an army of more than 4,000 of the world’s best pipers this Saturday for the British Pipe Band Championships.

The pipers and drummers will descend on St James Playing Fields in Paisley for the second year, in a row with more than 140 bands competing.

Despite the British title, the competition is drawing participants from around the world, including entries from Canada, Denmark and Ireland.

Thousands of people are expected to attend the free event, which also includes a Highland dancing competition.

Organisers hope it will be a boost for Paisley’s bid to become UK City of Culture 2021.

• READ MORE: Scots piping star’s secret five-year battle with medical condition

Paisley 2021 bid director Jean Cameron said: “We are thrilled to welcome the British Pipe Band Championships back to the town for the second of its three-year run here.

“Events like this are important for the UK City of Culture 2021 bid as it shows Paisley has the infrastructure and know-how to host large-scale events.

“Our visitors from throughout Scotland and abroad will be guaranteed a warm welcome in the town.”

Ian Embelton, of the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association, said: “We are pleased to be back in Paisley for another year and delighted to have another huge turnout from bands.

“Everything is in place for a day of top-class competition and I am sure the piping community and visitors alike will find plenty to enjoy.”

Follow @thescotsman for updates throughout the day