3,000 of Scotland’s 18,000 crofts now online

The 3,000th croft has been added to the Crofting Register as teams at Registers of Scotland continue their work to have all 18,000 of the country’s crofts placed online.

The milestone represents an increase of 1,000 from last November when the 2,000-mark was reached. Indeed, the ongoing work has seen the figure rise from 1,000 to 3,000 in under two years. Furthermore, there are 300 common grazings registered, too.

Introduced in 2012, the Crofting Register is the first official register to give crofters legal certainty over their crofts. Because the register is map-based, it offers guarantees on the extent of croft land and will secure the land for future generations.

Fergus Ewing MSP, the Cabinet Secretary for the Rural Economy and Connectivity, said: “The Scottish Government recognises the benefits delivered by crofting – sustaining agricultural activity; supporting the rural economy; enhancing wildlife and the natural environment; and retaining young people in our remote, rural and island communities. This is another significant milestone in establishing the full extent of croft land.”

