26-year-old woman killed in A1 crash

A 26 year-old woman has died following a “serious” road traffic collision on the A1 this morning.

The route was closed in both directions for several hours after a Ford Transit pick-up collided with a Kia Cerato

The incident took place at 7.50am around half a mile from Dunbar.

The 54-year-old driver of the pick-up was taken to the Royal Infirmary for Edinburgh for medical attention but his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service attended.

Sergeant Gary Taylor of the Divisional Road Policing Unit based in Livingston said: “Sadly, a young woman has lost her life as a result of this collision and our thoughts are with her family and loved ones at this difficult time.

The A1 has been shut with an air ambulance en route.

“I’d urge anyone who was travelling in the area and who witnessed this incident or the movements of either vehicle prior to the collision to contact police immediately if not already done so.”

Anyone who can help with the ongoing investigation can contact Police Scotland on 101.

