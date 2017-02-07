25 fun things to do with kids in Scotland

IT can some times be difficult to decide where to take the children for a day out - but Scotland has a lot to offer.

Here is a selection of some of the country’s favourites, along with some more bizarre choices.

Gold panning is fun for kids.

1 - Gold Panning, Helmsdale

Enjoy a fantastic day out with the children at Kildonan burn in the Highlands - and you could even walk away with a handful of gold.

The gravels and sediments of the Kildonan Burn are salted with small concentrations of gold in the form of tiny granular flecks. Visitors are invited to try their hand and spend an enjoyable day in the countryside panning for gold.

Gold panning equipment is available to hire or buy. A gold panning outfit including gold pan, riddle, trowel, instruction leaflet pipette and canister for the findings costs just £5.

Kids can visit the historic location where Outlanders was filmed.

Visitors can camp, with tent, dormobile, or caravan free of charge for up to two weeks. At night the light of the aurora borealis is uninterrupted by house or street lights.

2 -Kingussie Folk Museum

This is one for Outlander fans.

The Highland Folk Museum brings to life the domestic and working conditions of earlier Highland peoples.

Visitors to this living history Museum can learn how our Scottish Highland ancestors lived, how they built their homes, how they tilled the soil and how they dressed, in a friendly and welcoming environment.

Set in a one mile long, 80 acre site, live actors and restored buildings help bring Highland history to life. The museum encapsulates human endeavour and development in Highland life from the 1700s to the present day.

Visitors of all ages can have a fun experience, and perhaps have a go at an activity or craft, experience the ‘reek’ of peat or just enjoy a walk through the site looking out for red squirrels.

Families can spend 3-5hrs exploring the Museum, and there are picnic and play areas, cafe and shops on site to cater for all needs. It is also free, has a big play park and traditional sweetie shop.

Outlander was filmed here at their old Black Houses.

3 - Edinburgh Zoo

The wildest visitor attraction in Scotland - Edinburgh Zoo is home to over 1,000 rare and beautiful animals from around the world and home to the UK’s only giant pandas and koalas.

Edinburgh Zoo opened in 1913 and is recognised as one of the world’s leading zoos. It is involved in many conservation breeding programmes.

Visit the new Meerkat plaza, state-of-art chimpanzee enclosure, Budongo Trail or touch the colours of the rainbow with their interactive, rainbow lorikeet enclosure, there is so much to see and do in a day at the Zoo.

No visit to the Zoo is complete without seeing the UK’s only giant pandas. Tian Tian and Yang Guang are the only two giant pandas in the UK.

4 - Blair Drummond Safari and Adventure Park

Driving through the game reserve you will get up close with bison, rhinos and lions to name but a few.

There is also elephants, giraffes, zebra, meerkats, bears, penguins, lemurs and much more. There are also regular keeper talks at the meerkats, penguins, and other enclosures.

There is an amusement arcade, fun fair and bouncy castle. There is a boat trip to chimp island, exciting and educational sea lion and bird of prey demonstrations. There is a giant astraglide, flying fox and pedal boats.

5 - Edinburgh Castle

Edinburgh Castle is a world famous icon of Scotland and part of the Old and New Towns of Edinburgh’s World Heritage Site.

It was voted top UK Heritage Attraction in the British Travel Awards and is Scotland’s number one paid-for tourist attraction.

This most famous of Scottish castles has a complex building history.

The oldest part, St Margaret’s Chapel, dates from the 12th century. The Great Hall was erected by James IV around 1510.

The castle houses the Honours (Crown Jewels) of Scotland, the Stone of Destiny, the famous 15th century gun Mons Meg, the One O’ Clock Gun and the National War Museum of Scotland.

In addition to guided tours provided by the castle stewards, there is an audio guide tour available in eight languages.

6 - Links Market, Kirkcaldy

This is reputedly the longest street fair in Europe, running almost one mile in length along the Esplanade, Kirkcaldy, Fife.

The Links Market is officially recorded as having started in 1304, and at that time it was a weekly market for traders, farmers, craftsmen and the like.

In 1305 Edward the first granted the burgh of Kirkcaldy the right to hold an annual fair at the Easter Octave, and this has grown to become the Links Market we know today, that runs for a week around Easter time.

Although official records state that the Links Market began in 1304, it is quite likely that there was a weekly traders market held in the area before this. The act of granting a royal charter to hold a market or fair was actually a means of raising taxes, and throughout the 13th and 14th centuries many towns across the country were granted such charters by the King.

Many of the annual fairs attracted traveling traders and performers, such as acrobats, jugglers and musicians, who would move from town to town visiting the fairs.

During the eighteenth century showmen and sideshows of all descriptions were commonplace including strolling players, freak shows, exhibitions of curiosities, performing animals, games of skill, etc.

Today the Links Market is dominated by exciting thrill-rides such as coasters, freefall towers, dodgems, rotors and tagadas, but there are still sideshow stalls, children’s rides and traditional helter-skelters and carousels.

7 - National Museum of Scotland, Edinburgh

From the age of dinosaurs to the technology of the future, the galleries contain treasures from around the world.

From meteorites to monsters from the deep, the Natural World galleries tell the story of our planet, while the World Cultures galleries link people and possessions across the globe.

Follow the story of Scotland from prehistory to the present day in the Scottish galleries, marvel at a spectacular array of over 800 objects in the Window on the World and meet the Scots whose ideas, innovations and leadership took them across the world in the Discoveries gallery.

Over in Science and Technology, get hands on with inventions and innovations as science is brought to life through displays and interactives.

8 - National Museum of Flight

This is one of Scotland’s top days out, with a whole host of things to see and do, including getting to board concorde.

Head off on a journey of discovery at this former airfield and explore the history of aviation from the First World War to the present day.

See amazing aircraft and uncover unforgettable stories in our two transformed hangars and fill your day with interactive exhibitions, supersonic experiences and acres of green grass and fresh air.

Explore the site on foot or jump aboard the Airfield Explorer to tour our hangars and discover one of Europe’s best collections of aircraft.

9 - National War Museum

Discover uniforms, insignia and equipment, medals, decorations, weapons, paintings, ceramics and silverware, all of which throw light on Scotland’s military history, from world-changing events to the everyday life of Scottish servicemen.

How has Scotland’s military experience influenced the nation as a whole and how has it altered the way the world sees Scotland?

Just like any other nation, Scotland’s military history has been shaped by its terrain and its position on the map.

Explore how the division between Highland and Lowland, a long coastline, and access to important sea routes have had an influence on Scotland’s strategic importance, and find out about the relationship with Scotland’s powerful neighbour, England, and the opportunity that the army represented for ordinary Scots.

10 - Banana boat at Elie beach in Fife

This blue flag beach is one of three blue flag beaches in Fife - and together with Elie’s Earlsferry beach, with which it is connected, provides almost a mile of clean soft sand.

It’s popular with families building sandcastles and eating ice cream bought from the pretty little shops that line the shore, and is also famed for watersports – the sheltered bay means it is not too windy so is good for beginners who like to try their hand at try windsurfing, canoeing and waterskiing.

You can even try out the inflatable banana boats or rubber rings. It’s not the most peaceful of beaches admittedly, but its location is perfect – set in a truly stunning little village – and is a great place to spend the day with the kids.

11 - Five Sister Zoo in West Calder

This was established in 2005 and is the most-visited wildlife attraction centre in West Lothian.

They are located about half a mile of the A71, outside of Polbeth, West Calder and only 10 minutes drive from the centre of Livingston.

The zoo has grown into a collection of over 180 different species of mammals, birds and reptiles from all around the world and we hope that your visit will be a fun, enjoyable and educational one for all ages.

12 - Climbing wall at Ratho

This is Europe’s largest indoor climbing arena and is just minutes from Edinburgh.

Experience an adrenaline high as you explore and challenge yourself on the hundreds of climbing routes.

You don’t need to stick to climbing the walls either - there are rocks for bouldering in the centre of the arena and a separate bouldering room.

The climbing fun doesn’t stop there. Challenge yourself, challenge your friends in the exciting and colourful indoor adventure playground with 15 climbing elements providing a range of features and levels suitable for children and adults.

And they’re not just all ropes and rocks. Children are welcome to play, bounce, scramble or climb in the Rock Tots playroom or Scrambles softplay area.

13- Dean Park, Kilmarnock

Dean Castle Country Park is a fantastic free day out for all the family. The country park, covering over 200 acres, is nestled in the heart of Kilmarnock and offers something for kids and adults alike to enjoy.

The Country Park boasts beautiful woodland walks, (an adventure playground, urban farm, visitor centre, tearoom, shop - currenlty closed due to redevelopment) and a fantastic 14th century castle housing world class collections including historic weapons, armour and musical instruments.

You can explore the park using scenic paths and trails - each season brings with it ever changing plants and wildlife that you might spy along the way.

With over 80 hectares of countryside within a very urban area, the park is a great place to get away from the stresses of everyday life and see some fantastic wildlife.

Take part in some fun environmental education with the Countryside Ranger Service who will also answer any natural history related questions that you may have.

14 - Holyrood Park and Arthur’s Seat

Holyrood Park is a short walk from Edinburgh’s Royal Mile in the heart of the city. It is a 640 acre Royal Park adjacent to Holyrood Palace.

The park’s highest point is Arthurs Seat, an ancient volcano, and sits 251m above sea level giving excellent view of the city. It is also the site of a large and well preserved fort.

This is one of four hill forts dating from around 2000 years ago. With its diverse range of flora and geology it is also site of Special Scientific Interest.

Within the park you can also visit St Anthony’s Chapel - a 15th century medieval chapel, Salisbury Crags – a series of 150 foot cliff faces dominating Edinburgh’s skyline as well as Duddingston Loch – a fresh water loch rich in birdlife.

15 - Our Dynamic Earth

Take a journey through time to witness the story of planet Earth.

Situated at the foot of the spectacular Salisbury Crags, the venue invites you on a journey back through space and time 15,000 million years.

The adventure begins as oak panelled doors open on to an 18th century Edinburgh setting where the ghost of James Hutton demonstrates his theories on how the Earth was formed, round the corner a giant illuminated globe shows the effect of plate tectonics, and then you will be invited to enter in to our very own Deep Time Machine.

The experience includes brand new footage created in collaboration with Our Dynamic Earth and the National Space Centre Creative and offers the chance to witness the development of the universe from the Big Bang through to early Earth.

The journey continues by flying over glaciers as they carve out the planet’s surface before outsmarting dinosaurs facing extinction.

16 - Scottish Parliament

The Scottish Parliament is usually open to visitors six days a week and visitors are welcome to enter the building and discover the visitor areas.

This is an ideal option for a brief visit for around 30 minutes or as an addition to our guided tours. All visits are free of charge.

There are also 10-minute free introductory talks to learn about the Scottish Parliament. The talks introduce you to the history of the Scottish Parliament, the work of our Members and the architecture and design of our building.

17 - Brechin Castle Centre

On the road between Dundee and Aberdeen, this place is the region’s best kept secret - and it’s free.

It is a country park with cafe, a garden centre, aviary plus loads of kids activities in the park and in a yard play area too.

They have jumping pillows, swings, giant draughts, a basket swing, tic tac toe and springs in the country park.

They also have a separate yard just off the play area for play tractors and sand pits. On certain days of the week you can enjoy watching the model boats being raced on the lake.

In the aviary, they display Birds of Prey including a Snowy Owl, Eagle and Harris Hawks.

18 - Landmark Forest Adventure Park, Aviemore

Landmark has lots of really exciting attractions for all ages, all set in the beautiful surroundings of an ancient Scots Pine Woodland.

All ages will enjoy twisting and turning among the trees on the Highlands only Rollercoaster, the Runaway Timber Train.

Expose your mind to some boggling in Bamboozeleum - an incredible gallery of illusions, puzzles and electrifying effects for all ages.

Enjoy three different raft rides on the Wildwatercoaster. Explore the weird place that is Wonder Wood and take a trek into the most scary and magical Lost Labyrinth – look out for some surprises in both these great attractions.

And you can try the different challenges offered by the Pinnacle climbing wall, RopeworX aerial challenge course, Tarzan Trail, Skydive parachute jump and the Fire Tower.

Then there are also Landmarks other great attractions, Ant City Play area, The Treetop Trail, The Red Squirrel Nature Trail and wildlife feeding area and there’s loads more.

19 - Kelburn Castle and Country Centre, North Ayrshire

Based around a 13th Century castle that’s had an amazing makeover courtesy of a team of Brazilian artists, the estate near Largs, Ayrshire also features dramatic walks, breathtaking gardens and many features of historical interest.

Kelburn Estate covers an area of over 3,500 acres, starting at the edge of the sea and rising to a height of 1,300ft.

The Kelburn Glen with its waterfalls and deep gorges is regarded as one of Scotland’s most beautiful woodlands and leads to spectacular views over the islands of the Firth of Clyde.

The most popular attraction is the Secret Forest, a complex of woodland paths and raised walkways with surprises at every turn.

Then, there’s our famous Adventure Course, a challenging trail of high walkways and rope Swings, our fortress-style Wild West Saloon, with a 20ft high tower and our Playbarn, a softplay maze of tunnels, slides and dens.

20 - Time Capsule Swimming Centre, Coatbridge

This health and fitness facility offers a whole host of fun activities for a great day with all the family.

Ride the high speed Storm Chasers with twisting twin flumes or try the awesome Tornado Tantrum, where four people can travel together.

If you’re brave enough, then test your strength and endurance in the Tsunami wave pool.

After all that, float down Riptide River, a lazy river with a rapid ending. Coral Cove is their safe and sheltered section for parents or guardians with tiny tots.

If your little ones would rather stay dry then younger children can have fun in the Tiny Tots Play Zone with its ball pools, log ramps, bash bags and much more. There’s also an ice rink welcoming skaters of all levels.

21 - Falkirk Wheel

This is the world’s only rotating boatlift, which is used to connect the Forth & Clyde and Union canals in central Scotland.

The Falkirk Wheel is a mechanical marvel which has been constructed to 21st century, state-of-the-art engineering. It is already being recognised as an iconic landmark worthy of Scotland’s traditional engineering expertise.

Boat trips on the canals can also be arranged. For visitors taking the boat trip, the entire Wheel Experience will last for approximately 60 minutes on a round trip and ascent and descent through the wheel.

22 - Dalkieth country park

The park has been in the Buccleuch family for over 300 years and the site itself can be traced back to Roman times.

The woodlands are hundreds of years old and now a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI) with some trees over 900 years of age. The architecture and designed landscape you see today are the result of changes by different generations of the Buccleuch family.

Many eminent guests have been entertained at Dalkeith over the years. Bonnie Prince Charlie stayed here two nights during the Jacobite Rebellion year of 1745. King George IV slept here during his visit to Edinburgh in 1822, in preference to Holyroodhouse Palace, which was then in poor repair. Queen Victoria also visited in 1842.

The Palace was last used as the Buccleuch family residence in the years before World War I. During World War II, Polish troops of the 3rd Flanders Rifle Brigade, part of the 1st Polish Armoured Division, were quartered on the third floor of Dalkeith Palace.

Since 1986, the Palace has been let to the University of Wisconsin for a study abroad programme. This means it is not open to the public, but you can still In 2015, a £7million investment was made to create Fort Douglas and Restoration Yard and revamp the wider park including the waymarked walking and cycling routes. It created over 50 new jobs in the process, opening on 25th July 2016.

Restoration Yard is now a thriving Store, Cafe and Wellbeing Lab, which has not only restored the stableyard at the park, but enables visitors to help restore themselves, whether that’s through a walk, yoga class, shopping therapy or simply great food. The historical features of the stableyard have been painstakingly restored, so today you’ll still find the horse stalls and their feeding racks to view.

23 - Macduff Aquarium

On the beautiful Moray Firth coast, this fascinating aquarium features hundreds of local sea creatures from the rocky shores to the kelp reefs and beyond.

See exciting and interactive displays at Macduff Marine Aquarium, situated on the scenic Banffshire Coast and featuring the marine life from the Moray Firth, Scotland’s largest bay.

The fascinating exhibits lead the visitor from coastal estuaries, cliffs and rocky shores, out to the leafy kelp reefs and beyond to the sandy seabed.

On the way, meet hundreds of local fishy characters, from wolf fish to jellyfish. Get a feel for seashore life at the touch pools and catch special talks, feed shows and quizzes throughout the day.

Don’t miss seeing the feeding frenzy when divers jump in with the fish in the central kelp reef tank. It’s splashing fun for all.

24 - Stonehaven pool

Located in Queen Elizabeth Park in Stonehaven, this Olympic sized heated open air public pool is the northernmost facility of its kind in UK.

Operated to the highest standards by a partnership between Aberdeenshire Council and the Friends of Stonehaven Open Air Pool, the lido has won number of awards for visitor experience and is a VisitScotland 4-star graded attraction.

Located within a stunning Art Deco building which is easily accessible also for disabled visitors and swimmers, there is a great range of swimming sessions for everyone including quite swims for adults, early morning sessions, kid’s fun, events and competitions and midnight swims.

The pool is open from late May to early September and offers sun terraces, an on-site café, free parking and is close to the main road through Stonehaven as well as the beach.

In addition to individual tickets we offer great value 12-session tickets for adults (£47.00), children and concessions (£29.00) and families (£124.00).

The pool is available for exclusive use hire for parties, barbecues and other events.

25 - Royal Yacht Britannia

Discover what life was like on board Her Majesty’s floating Royal residence. You can follow in the footsteps of world leaders such as Sir Winston Churchill, Nelson Mandela and Rajiv Gandhi.

Now The Royal Yacht Britannia is a five-star visitor attraction and a must see place to visit in Edinburgh. This famous ship has been named in TripAdvisors UK Top Ten for three years and has consistently been judged Scotland’s best visitor attraction by our national tourism agency, VisitScotland, for eleven years’ running.

