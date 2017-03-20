25 developments which will change Edinburgh’s skyline

EDINBURGH is a city which never sits still. There can be dozens of large-scale developments being proposed, approved or constructed at any one time. We take a look at 25 of the city’s major developments which are being talked about or are under construction right now - some more divisive and controversial than others.

1. Edinburgh St James, East End

St James redevelopment. Picture: Contributed.

Major retail and mixed-use development

Projected cost: £1bn

Architects: Allan Murray Architects, Jestico + Whiles, Purcell Miller Tritton

13 acres

India buildings development. Picture: Contributed.

150 homes

214 room W Hotel

52 room apart-hotel

47 room boutique hotel

National Galleries development. Picture: Contributed

70,000 m² retail – 85 retail units, 31 F&B units

5 screen Everyman Cinema

Status: Under construction – due for completion by 2020

2. The Haymarket, West End

St Margaret's House development, Meadowbank. Picture: Contributed.

Mixed-use development

Projected cost: £200 million

Architects: Richard Murphy Architects, CDA

4 acres

190 room Premier Inn

168 room Staycity Aparthotel

Tynecastle Stadium redevelopment. Picture: Contributed

32,000 m² office space

5,000 m² retail & leisure space

Status: Under construction – first phase due for completion by 2018

3. National Galleries, East Princes Gardens/Mound

Galleries revamp

Projected cost: £17 million

Architect: Gareth Hoskins Architects

1,240 m² gallery extension

Redesigned circulation & entrance areas

Re-landscaped East Princes Street Gardens

Status: Approved - due for completion by Spring 2019

4. Boroughmuir High School, Fountainbridge

High school

Projected cost: £35 million

Architect: Allan Murray Architects

Status: Under construction – due for completion by August 2017

5. India Buildings/Cowgate, Old Town

Four star hotel

Projected cost: £65 million

Architect: Ica Architects

267 rooms

Ground floor retail

Status: Approved

6. India Quay, Fountainbridge

Mixed-use development

Projected cost: £135 million

Architect: 7N Architects

11.5 acres

434 homes

130 room hotel

11,500 m² office space

4,500 m² retail space

Edinburgh Printmakers contemporary arts centre

New Edinburgh Filmhouse / cultural use building

Status: Approved

7. The Registers, East End

Mixed-use development

Projected cost: £60 million

Architects: Morgan McDonnell Architects, Gareth Hoskins Architects

The Edinburgh Grand - 50 serviced apartments, restaurants & bars

The Mint Building - 5,500 m² office space, ground floor retail & leisure space

Status: Under construction – Edinburgh Grand due for completion by Summer 2017;

The Mint Building due for completion by January 2019

8. 2 Semple Street, Fountainbridge

Office development

Architect: Michael Laird Architects

3,300 m² office space

1,000 m² retail space

Status: Under construction – due for completion by early 2018

9. Ocean Terminal Hotel, Leith

Waterfront hotel

Architect: Keppie

230 rooms

Conference facilities

Status: Planning

10. Old Royal High School - Rosewood Hotel, New Town

Five star hotel

Projected cost: £55 million

Architect: Gareth Hoskins Architects

Redeveloped Old Royal High School (1829)

160 rooms

Café & restaurant

Calton Hill visitor centre

Status: Planning

11. Queensferry Crossing, Firth of Forth

Road bridge

Projected cost: £1.4 billion

Cable-stayed dual two-lane road bridge connecting Edinburgh to Fife

Height: 207 m | Length: 2,700 m

Status: Under construction – due for completion by May 2017

12. Market Street, Old Town

Hotel development

Projected cost: £130 million

Replacement of 34,000 m² glazed roof

Upgraded Princes Street & Market Street entrances with escalator & lift access

New platform canopies & station furniture

Refurbishment of existing buildings & concourse

Current phase:

2 new long-length platforms

3 existing platforms extended

Status: Under construction

13. Roseburn-Leith cycle way

Cycle route

Projected cost: £5.5 million

Roseburn to Leith Walk cycle route with protected cycle lanes on main roads

Streetscape / public realm improvements

Improved pedestrian and cyclist facilities

Status: Approved

14. New Waverley, Old Town

Mixed-use development

Projected cost: £150 million

Architects: Allan Murray Architects, CDA, Staran Architects

7.5 acres

185 homes

127 room Premier Inn

121 room Hub by Premier Inn

146 room Adagio Aparthotel

16,500 m² office space

28 retail units

Status: Under construction – due for completion by 2018

15. Edinburgh Printmakers, Fountainbridge

Arts hub

Projected cost: £10 million

Architect: Page\Park Architects

Arts centre, gallery & creative industries hub within the redeveloped Castle Mill Works

Status: Approved – due for completion by Autumn 2018

16. Meadowbank Sports Centre, Meadowbank

Sports facility

Projected cost: £43 million

Architect: Holmes Miller

Outdoor athletics track with jumps space & 500 seat stand

Outdoor throwing area

2 FIFA 1 3G pitches

2 multi sport games halls

3 fitness studios

2 squash courts

Combat studio gym, boxing gym & gymnastics hall

60m 6 lane indoor athletics track & jumps space

Café & meeting rooms

Status: Pre-planning

17. South St Andrew Square, New Town

Mixed-use development

Projected cost: £100 million

Architects: Gareth Hoskins Architects, CDA

7 luxury homes

10,000 m² office space

3,000 m² retail space

7 restaurant units

Status: Under construction - due for completion by Summer 2017

18. Data Technology Institute (DTI), Southside

Innovation hub

Projected cost: £39 million

Architect: Bennetts Associates

Multidisciplinary hub supporting data technologies, data intensive research & data analytics

Status: Under construction – due for completion by early 2018

19. McEwan Hall/Bristo Square, Southside

Redeveloped public space

Projected cost: £35 million

Architect: LDN Architects

Restoration of A-listed graduation hall (1897)

New visitor and conference facilities

Re-landscaped Bristo Square & glazed entrance pavilion

Status: Under construction – due for completion by Summer 2017

20. Buccleuch Street/Meadow Lane, Southside

Student accommodation

Projected cost: £21 million

Architects: JM Architects

380 bed student residence

Status: Under construction – due for completion by August 2017

21. Tynecastle Stadium, Gorgie

Football stadium redevelopment

Projected cost: £12 million

Architect: James Clydesdale & Associates

New 7000 capacity main stand

Restaurant/bar, club shop, corporate facilities

Upgraded existing stands

Community facilities

Relocated Tynecastle Nursery

Status: Under construction – due for completion by September 2017

22. St Margaret’s House, Meadowbank

Mixed-use redevelopment

Architect: Michael Laird Architects

First phase:

100 homes

150-175 room hotel

250-350 room student residence

3,000 m² commercial & retail space

Status: Approved

23. Donaldson’s College, Haymarket

Residential development

Architect: Richard Murphy Architects

18 acres

117 homes within redeveloped A-listed hospital building (1851)

84 new-build homes

Status: Under construction

24. BHS, Princes Street, New Town

Mixed-use redevelopment

Projected cost: £50 million

Architect: CDA

Redevelopment of B-listed retail store (1968)

Refurbished retail units on Princes Street

3 restaurants

137 room hotel

Status: Planning

25. Wavegarden Edinburgh, Ratho

Surfing centre

Projected cost: £10 million

Architect: Harrison Stevens

50 acres

Artificial wave pool

Surf school

Camping pitches & pods

Country park

Status: Pre-planning

