25 developments which will change Edinburgh’s skyline

EDINBURGH is a city which never sits still. There can be dozens of large-scale developments being proposed, approved or constructed at any one time. We take a look at 25 of the city’s major developments which are being talked about or are under construction right now - some more divisive and controversial than others.
1. Edinburgh St James, East End
Major retail and mixed-use development
Projected cost: £1bn
Architects: Allan Murray Architects, Jestico + Whiles, Purcell Miller Tritton
13 acres
150 homes
214 room W Hotel
52 room apart-hotel
47 room boutique hotel
70,000 m² retail – 85 retail units, 31 F&B units
5 screen Everyman Cinema
Status: Under construction – due for completion by 2020
2. The Haymarket, West End
Mixed-use development
Projected cost: £200 million
Architects: Richard Murphy Architects, CDA
4 acres
190 room Premier Inn
168 room Staycity Aparthotel
32,000 m² office space
5,000 m² retail & leisure space
Status: Under construction – first phase due for completion by 2018
3. National Galleries, East Princes Gardens/Mound
Galleries revamp
Projected cost: £17 million
Architect: Gareth Hoskins Architects
1,240 m² gallery extension
Redesigned circulation & entrance areas
Re-landscaped East Princes Street Gardens
Status: Approved - due for completion by Spring 2019
4. Boroughmuir High School, Fountainbridge
High school
Projected cost: £35 million
Architect: Allan Murray Architects
Status: Under construction – due for completion by August 2017
5. India Buildings/Cowgate, Old Town
Four star hotel
Projected cost: £65 million
Architect: Ica Architects
267 rooms
Ground floor retail
Status: Approved
6. India Quay, Fountainbridge
Mixed-use development
Projected cost: £135 million
Architect: 7N Architects
11.5 acres
434 homes
130 room hotel
11,500 m² office space
4,500 m² retail space
Edinburgh Printmakers contemporary arts centre
New Edinburgh Filmhouse / cultural use building
Status: Approved
7. The Registers, East End
Mixed-use development
Projected cost: £60 million
Architects: Morgan McDonnell Architects, Gareth Hoskins Architects
The Edinburgh Grand - 50 serviced apartments, restaurants & bars
The Mint Building - 5,500 m² office space, ground floor retail & leisure space
Status: Under construction – Edinburgh Grand due for completion by Summer 2017;
The Mint Building due for completion by January 2019
8. 2 Semple Street, Fountainbridge
Office development
Architect: Michael Laird Architects
3,300 m² office space
1,000 m² retail space
Status: Under construction – due for completion by early 2018
9. Ocean Terminal Hotel, Leith
Waterfront hotel
Architect: Keppie
230 rooms
Conference facilities
Status: Planning
10. Old Royal High School - Rosewood Hotel, New Town
Five star hotel
Projected cost: £55 million
Architect: Gareth Hoskins Architects
Redeveloped Old Royal High School (1829)
160 rooms
Café & restaurant
Calton Hill visitor centre
Status: Planning
11. Queensferry Crossing, Firth of Forth
Road bridge
Projected cost: £1.4 billion
Cable-stayed dual two-lane road bridge connecting Edinburgh to Fife
Height: 207 m | Length: 2,700 m
Status: Under construction – due for completion by May 2017
12. Market Street, Old Town
Hotel development
Projected cost: £130 million
Replacement of 34,000 m² glazed roof
Upgraded Princes Street & Market Street entrances with escalator & lift access
New platform canopies & station furniture
Refurbishment of existing buildings & concourse
Current phase:
2 new long-length platforms
3 existing platforms extended
Status: Under construction
13. Roseburn-Leith cycle way
Cycle route
Projected cost: £5.5 million
Roseburn to Leith Walk cycle route with protected cycle lanes on main roads
Streetscape / public realm improvements
Improved pedestrian and cyclist facilities
Status: Approved
14. New Waverley, Old Town
Mixed-use development
Projected cost: £150 million
Architects: Allan Murray Architects, CDA, Staran Architects
7.5 acres
185 homes
127 room Premier Inn
121 room Hub by Premier Inn
146 room Adagio Aparthotel
16,500 m² office space
28 retail units
Status: Under construction – due for completion by 2018
15. Edinburgh Printmakers, Fountainbridge
Arts hub
Projected cost: £10 million
Architect: Page\Park Architects
Arts centre, gallery & creative industries hub within the redeveloped Castle Mill Works
Status: Approved – due for completion by Autumn 2018
16. Meadowbank Sports Centre, Meadowbank
Sports facility
Projected cost: £43 million
Architect: Holmes Miller
Outdoor athletics track with jumps space & 500 seat stand
Outdoor throwing area
2 FIFA 1 3G pitches
2 multi sport games halls
3 fitness studios
2 squash courts
Combat studio gym, boxing gym & gymnastics hall
60m 6 lane indoor athletics track & jumps space
Café & meeting rooms
Status: Pre-planning
17. South St Andrew Square, New Town
Mixed-use development
Projected cost: £100 million
Architects: Gareth Hoskins Architects, CDA
7 luxury homes
10,000 m² office space
3,000 m² retail space
7 restaurant units
Status: Under construction - due for completion by Summer 2017
18. Data Technology Institute (DTI), Southside
Innovation hub
Projected cost: £39 million
Architect: Bennetts Associates
Multidisciplinary hub supporting data technologies, data intensive research & data analytics
Status: Under construction – due for completion by early 2018
19. McEwan Hall/Bristo Square, Southside
Redeveloped public space
Projected cost: £35 million
Architect: LDN Architects
Restoration of A-listed graduation hall (1897)
New visitor and conference facilities
Re-landscaped Bristo Square & glazed entrance pavilion
Status: Under construction – due for completion by Summer 2017
20. Buccleuch Street/Meadow Lane, Southside
Student accommodation
Projected cost: £21 million
Architects: JM Architects
380 bed student residence
Status: Under construction – due for completion by August 2017
21. Tynecastle Stadium, Gorgie
Football stadium redevelopment
Projected cost: £12 million
Architect: James Clydesdale & Associates
New 7000 capacity main stand
Restaurant/bar, club shop, corporate facilities
Upgraded existing stands
Community facilities
Relocated Tynecastle Nursery
Status: Under construction – due for completion by September 2017
22. St Margaret’s House, Meadowbank
Mixed-use redevelopment
Architect: Michael Laird Architects
First phase:
100 homes
150-175 room hotel
250-350 room student residence
3,000 m² commercial & retail space
Status: Approved
23. Donaldson’s College, Haymarket
Residential development
Architect: Richard Murphy Architects
18 acres
117 homes within redeveloped A-listed hospital building (1851)
84 new-build homes
Status: Under construction
24. BHS, Princes Street, New Town
Mixed-use redevelopment
Projected cost: £50 million
Architect: CDA
Redevelopment of B-listed retail store (1968)
Refurbished retail units on Princes Street
3 restaurants
137 room hotel
Status: Planning
25. Wavegarden Edinburgh, Ratho
Surfing centre
Projected cost: £10 million
Architect: Harrison Stevens
50 acres
Artificial wave pool
Surf school
Camping pitches & pods
Country park
Status: Pre-planning
