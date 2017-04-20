210 BP terminal roles secured under Bilfinger deal

Engineering services provider Bilfinger has secured a new five-year contract with BP to provide maintenance services at two of its largest oil and gas terminals in Scotland, securing 210 jobs.

The deal, covering the oil major’s Forties Pipeline System Terminals in Grangemouth and the Sullom Voe Terminal in the Shetland Islands, replaces a previous agreement from 2015.

It comes after BP earlier this month struck a deal to sell its Forties Pipeline System, which delivers almost 40 per cent of the UK’s North Sea oil and gas, to energy giant Ineos for $250 million.

The agreement will see Bilfinger, which employs some 4,000 people across the UK, continue to provide a range of support services at the Grangemouth and Sullom Voe sites, including scaffolding, rope access, insulation, blasting and painting, asbestos management and fire proofing.

Duncan Hall, executive president for the German-owned group’s activities in north-west Europe, said: “The midstream contract is key to our operations in the UK and the five-year extension is testament to the work we’ve delivered across these assets for BP since the partnership began in 2010.”

