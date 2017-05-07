21-year-old dies in jet ski accident on Loch Lomond

A young man has died in a jet ski accident on Loch Lomond.

Stuart McLevy, 21, was a passenger on the jet ski and fell into the water at around 9.15pm on Saturday near the island of Inchmurrin.

The 37-year-old driver of the jet ski tried to help Mr McLevy from the water before other boats in the area managed to take both men back to shore in Balloch.

They were rushed to the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley where the 21-year-old, from Hawick Street in Yoker, Glasgow, died.

The jet ski driver was treated for minor injuries suffered when trying to help Mr McLevy from the water and has since been released from hospital.

Police Scotland said enquiries are ongoing to determine exactly what happened and officers are appealing for information.

Inspector John McMillan said: “One man has died and another man is receiving treatment following this incident. We understand Stuart McLevy fell from the jet ski and entered the water. The 37-year-old man who was driving also entered the water and attempted to assist.

“Other individuals who were also on the water on private vessels quickly came to the aid of both men and brought them back to shore at the Duncan Mills Memorial Slipway at Balloch where paramedics could take over.

“At this time I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident from the shoreline to contact officers at Dumbarton Police Station via 101.

“Our enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident. Any information you have, no matter how small, could greatly assist our enquiry.”