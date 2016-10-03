21-year-old Argyll climber dies in Ben Nevis tragedy

A young Scots climber has died in a fall on Ben Nevis.

Kieran Shaw, from Helensburgh in Argyll, was with a companion near the East Gully of Aonach Mor when the tragedy happened on Sunday afternoon.

Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team and a Coastguard helicopter went to the scene around 3.30pm and airlifted Mr Shaw to the Belford Hospital in Fort William.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Despite medical treatment he sadly succumbed to his injuries.

“There are no suspicious circumstances and as with all sudden deaths a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

