21-year-old Argyll climber dies in Ben Nevis tragedy

Climber dies on Ben Nevis. Picture: OS/PA

A young Scots climber has died in a fall on Ben Nevis.

Kieran Shaw, from Helensburgh in Argyll, was with a companion near the East Gully of Aonach Mor when the tragedy happened on Sunday afternoon.

Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team and a Coastguard helicopter went to the scene around 3.30pm and airlifted Mr Shaw to the Belford Hospital in Fort William.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Despite medical treatment he sadly succumbed to his injuries.

“There are no suspicious circumstances and as with all sudden deaths a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

