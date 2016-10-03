19-year-old woman indecently assaulted by kilted attacker

Police in Edinburgh are appealing for witnesses following an indecent assault in the South of the city.

DOWNLOAD THE EDINBURGH EVENING NEWS APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY

The incident happened around 2.50 am on Sunday morning in Salisbury Place.

The victim alighted a bus in Minto Street and was walking home when a male grabbed her and dragged her into a garden area where he subjected her to the attack.

Police are now asking anyone with any information to come forward.

The suspect is described as white, early thirties, 6ft tall with a large build and dark hair. He was wearing a red kilt, calf-high boots and a dark hooded top with numbers on the front.

Detective Inspector Donnie MacLeod from the Public Protection Unit at Fettes Police Station said: “This was a terrifying ordeal for the young woman and thankfully she was able to fight her attacker off before running away from the locus.

“We have already spoken to a number of witnesses but I would urge any other members of the public who remember seeing any suspicious activity within the Salisbury Place area during the early hours of Sunday morning, is asked to contact police immediately.

“I would also ask anyone who recognises the description of the suspect to also get in touch.”