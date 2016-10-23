18 arrests following Celtic and Rangers semi-final at Hampden

POLICE Scotland have confirmed that 18 people have been arrested following the match between Rangers and Celtic at Hampden Park.

All of the arrests were made in and around the ground as both sets of fans watched Moussa Dembele’s strike secure a late victory for Celtic over their local rivals.

A 27-year-old man was arrested in connection with an alleged sectarian breach of the peace outside the ground, while in a seperate incident, a 17-year-old man was also arrested for allegedly being in possession of a pyrotechnic device within the ground.

Both men will now be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

16 other men, aged between 17 and 68 years, were arrested for minor public order offences.

