17-year-old killed in Regent Road crash named

Police in Edinburgh haved confirmed the identity of a teenager who died during a road collision on Regent Road on Sunday 3 September

He has been named as 17-year-old Abdul Sajjad from Edinburgh.

In a statement released through Police Scotland, Abdul’s family said: “Abdul was a beloved son, brother and friend.

“He was an independent man who worked hard and dreamed big, putting others in front of himself and always making others smile.

“As a family we will now come together to grieve for Abdul and would ask that the media respect our privacy at this time.”

Inquiries into the full circumstances surrounding this collision are continuing and anyone with information is asked to contact police immediately.

Those with information can contact the Road Policing Unit at Fettes via 101 and quote incident number 4045 of the 3rd September.