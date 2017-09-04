17-year-old killed in Regent Road crash

A 17-year-old was killed in a fatal road accident last night in the city centre.

Police in Edinburgh are appealing for witnesses following athe incident which happened around 9.25 p.m. on Sunday September 3 on Regent Road.

A Ford Fiesta was travelling East when it collided with a Citroen Relay van, which was unoccupied and parked on the street.

A 17-year-old male driver of the Fiesta sustained significant injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 21-year-old man and 15-year-old boy were also in the car at the time.

The 21-year-old continues to be treated for serious injuries at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, while the 15-year-old was released after treatment for minor injuries.

Road Policing Officers attended along with other emergency services and the road was closed for around six hours while an investigation was conducted at the scene.

Sergeant Fraser Wood from the Road Policing Unit at Fettes Police Station said: “Tragically, this incident has resulted in a young man losing his life and our thoughts are with his family at this time.

“We are still working to establish the full circumstances of the collision and anyone who was on Regent Road at the time and witnessed what happened should contact police immediately.

“Similarly, if you have any other information relevant to this inquiry then please get in touch.”

Those with information can contact the Road Policing Unit at Fettes via 101 and quote incident number 4045 of the 3rd September.

Anyone who can assist police with these ongoing inquiries is asked to come forward.