16 new flights between Glasgow and London Southend launching

Flybe are launching up to 16 direct flights between Glasgow and London Southend Airport.

The new flights will commence from 29 October with fare costing from £29.99 one way.

It is hoped that the direct service will help passengers avoid busier London airports.

Glyn Jones, owner of London Southend Airport, said: “We are delighted to start flying these routes and to be offering these daily flights.

“With London airport capacity feeling significant strain we offer a genuinely better alternative as we are a faster and easier airport; which is particularly suited to offer domestic connectivity where time is of the essence for passengers.”

While the airport is approximately 42 miles from the centre of London it includes a rail station five minutes from the terminal which connects to the capital in 45 minutes.