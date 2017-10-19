15-year-old knocked down and killed in East Kilbride named

A 15-year-old girl who was knocked down and killed at a pedestrian crossing in South Lanarkshire has been named by police.

Officers said Megan Scott was crossing the A749 Kingsway in East Kilbride at about 5.45pm on Wednesday when she was struck by a black Volkswagen Scirocco.

Emergency services attended but Megan, from East Kilbride, died at the scene. The 18-year-old driver was uninjured.

Officers are investigating the circumstances of the crash and appealed for any witnesses.

A spokesman said: “A 15-year-old girl was crossing the A749 Kingsway, at a pedestrian crossing, when she was struck by a black VW Scirocco travelling southbound.

“An investigation into the circumstances is under way and officers from Motherwell road policing are appealing for any witnesses to the incident to contact them.

“Officers are also appealing to other motorists who were travelling on the carriageway to contact them, particularly if they have any dash cam footage which could provide significant information.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at the divisional road policing unit in Motherwell via 101, quoting incident number 2636 of October 18.”

Meanwhile, a driver has died in a crash between a car and a lorry on the A9.

The accident happened at about 4pm on Wednesday at the Lynwilg junction near Aviemore in the Highlands.

Police and firefighters were called to the scene and one person was cut free from the wreckage.

The 37-year-old male driver of the car died as a result of the crash. Police said he was from the Kingussie area and his family have been informed.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Whilst a number of witnesses have already come forward with information, we would ask that if anyone else witnessed the incident and has not already provided a statement to police, please get in touch by calling 101 quoting incident number NM-7239-17.

“Our thoughts are with the family of the deceased at this time and we wish to thank motorists for their understanding during the subsequent police investigation.”