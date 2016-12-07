£14m housing project in Castlemilk on track for 2017 completion

A £14 million housing development in one of Glasgow’s poorest areas is on track for completion in 2017.

Glasgow Housing Association (GHA) is building 130 new homes in Castlemilk in one of its largest social housing projects.

It will see a mixture of one and two-bedroom flats and two and three-bedroom houses built at Dougrie Drive.

It is GHA’s third-largest new-build project this year after the completion of 151 new homes in Barmulloch and 141 in Sighthill.

The development hopes to create a new neighbourhood close to Castlemilk’s shops, community centres and health centre.

Housing chiefs say it includes 74 homes with wider door frames, reinforced walls, stair lifts and space for a downstairs shower room.

A two-storey block of 56 flats has been built for older customers and is designed to help residents lead more independent and sociable lives.

The new properties will rehouse people whose homes have been demolished as part of the regeneration of Glasgow.

The Castlemilk development, built by contractors CCG, has been part-funded by a £7.3 million grant from the Scottish Government.

GHA chairwoman Bernadette Hewitt said: “This new development is not only one of the most significant developments in Castlemilk for several years, but also one of the most significant in Glasgow.

“I am looking forward to seeing these homes take shape and provide much-needed warm, safe and affordable homes that will respond to our customers’ changing needs throughout their lives.”