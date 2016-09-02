12-year-old boy killed in Dunoon tanker accident

A CHILD who died after being hit by a tanker has been named by police.
Oliver Jones was struck by the vehicle in his home village of Innellan near Dunoon, Argyll and Bute, on Tuesday.
Police said he was crossing the road at about 4.15pm when he was hit by a Renault tanker truck being driven by a 56-year-old man.
The 12-year-old was taken by ambulance to Dunoon General Hospital and later transferred to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, where he later died.
Police said a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.
