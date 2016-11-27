10-year-old girl knocked down by police van

A ten-year-old girl knocked down by a police van has been airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment to “serious” injuries.

The girl was hit as she crossed the A941 Lossiemouth Road, Elgin, Moray, at around 6.50pm on Saturday.

She was initially taken to Dr Gray’s Hospital in the town but was later airlifted to the Aberdeen hospital.

Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The marked police van, driven by a male officer, was carrying out routine patrols in the area at the time of the crash.

The road was closed after the incident to allow investigations to take place.

Sergeant Rob Warnock, of the road policing unit, said: “Inquiries into the circumstances of the incident are at an early stage and I am appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident or saw the police van or the female pedestrian immediately prior to the incident to contact Police Scotland on 101.’’