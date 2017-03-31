10 unmissable Scottish dog walks

A LIST of the best dog walks across Scotland has been compiled by VisitScotland and Vets4Pets practices.

The ten walks include beaches, lochs, parks and signed path walks through woodlands, in areas from Dumfries and Galloway to Aberdeenshire.

It’s hoped the list will encourage more owners to help reduce obesity in dogs by increasing the levels of exercise among Scottish pooches.

And, as research shows that almost a third of holidaymakers base their trip on how suitable the destination is for their pet, these locations could also make the perfect holiday destination for pet owners.

The list includes: Loch Morlich in the Highlands, Stonehaven in Aberdeenshire, The Kelpies in Falkirk, Kelvingrove PArk in Glasgow, Inveraray Jail in Argyll and Bute, Linlithgow Loch in West Lothian, Gatehouse of Fleet in Dumfries and Galloway, North Berwick in East Lothian, Eyemouth Beach in the Scottish Borders, and East Sands Beach in St Andrews.

READ MORE: 5 of the best beach walks in the Highlands

Louise Purves of VisitScotland said: “We are lucky enough to be blessed with breathtaking scenery in Scotland, from beautiful, spacious parks to award-winning beaches.

“There are hundreds of incredible walks across Scotland for local or visiting dog owners to choose from and enjoy with their beloved pet, and we wanted to celebrate and promote them through this list.

“We know how popular Scotland can be as a holiday destination for families and their pets, as analysis of searches on our website found there was 95% more interest in pet related searches compared to searches for romantic holidays.

“Last year to encourage more people to enjoy the beautiful Scottish countryside, we launched a search to find the country’s top dog, a pup who could represent the spirit of Scotland around the world.

“Golden Retriever George took the coveted spot and now has the job of being an ambassador for Scotland on social media and at events.

“Narrowing down our list of 10 unmissable walks was hard, but we wanted to provide a spread across the country. We hope everyone takes Vets4Pets’ advice on board and goes out to enjoy these walks throughout spring and summer.”

READ MORE: Five of the best woodland walks near Inverness

With an estimated 4.6 million pets in the UK now considered as obese, pet obesity is currently a major problem in pet welfare, and Vets4Pets has been campaigning to help combat the issue.

Adam Charleston, owner and veterinary surgeon at Vets4Pets Livingston, said: “We are thrilled to be working with VisitScotland and they have come up with a fantastic list of unmissable dog walks throughout Scotland.

“We want dog owners to visit these stunning locations to get dogs exercising, whilst staying healthy and safe.

“Dogs need daily walks, and some breeds like German Shepherd and Border Collie need more than two hours of exercise a day.

“We hope this list will make dog owners more aware of all the great places in Scotland where they can walk their dog and enjoy a day of exercising outdoors together.

“Not only do these unmissable walks provide a great opportunity for exercise, but our pets will also enjoy new locations to walk, as exploring a different location will stimulate their brain which can also lead to a healthy lifestyle.”

VisitScotland and Vets4Pets are also offering advice to dog owners on how to stay safe, respectful and in line with the Land Reform (Scotland) Act whilst out on any walks.

The Land Reform Act means that Scotland has some of the best public access rights in the world, and the right to roam legislation allows us to enjoy these stunning walks.

Adam added: “Dog owners should always make sure to keep their dogs under control, keep them on a lead if they are prone to running off, and clean up after them.

“It’s also important for owners to keep an eye on their dog around any livestock, and fields with calves and lambs should be avoided where possible.

“If owners are walking their dog near a beach, it is always best to keep them on a lead when walking on a cliff or coastal path.

“We hope families and their pets will make the most of this fantastic list of unmissable walks across Scotland, and enjoy a happy and safe day out with their dog this spring and summer.”

For more information about pet-friendly holidays visit, www.visitscotland.com/holidays/types/pet-friendly

Vets4Pets and Companion Care are part of the Pets At Home Vet Group, operated with their Joint Venture Vet Partners

The Pets at Home Vet Group operated 411 Vet practices across the UK, including 145 standalone and 266 in-store practices under the Vets4Pets and Companion Care brands