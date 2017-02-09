10 Reasons to join The MoonWalk Scotland

Where will you Walk the Walk in 2017?

Walk the Walk organises the world-famous midnight challenge The MoonWalk and takes teams of women and men all over the world raising money for vital breast cancer causes.

· Be part of one of Scotland’s most wild and colourful nights of the year with the Jungle Safari theme.

· Help breast cancer charity Walk the Walk to continue to make a difference to those living with cancer in Scotland.

· Regular walking is good for your mind, body and spirit and joining the MoonWalk Scotland will give you motivation to get started.

· Enjoy the incredible party atmosphere at MoonWalk City before you set off on your walk.

· Experience the Capital City’s iconic sites, many of them lit up pink in honour of the amazing MoonWalkers.

· Walk the Walk Volunteers are the best...with 1,000 of these special people supporting you all the way, the event couldn’t happen without them.

· Be presented with a unique and well deserved MoonWalk Scotland 2017 medal when you complete your challenge.

· Choose between four exciting challenges from 6-52 miles – a distance to suit everybody.

· See your name in print in the special edition of Scotland on Sunday which features the names of all the walkers and volunteers in a roll of honour.

· And most of all, to have... FUN! ... so sign up now.

TO SIGN UP: Walk the Walk

