10 Reasons to join The MoonWalk Scotland

Where will you Walk the Walk in 2017?
Walk the Walk organises the world-famous midnight challenge The MoonWalk and takes teams of women and men all over the world raising money for vital breast cancer causes.
· Be part of one of Scotland’s most wild and colourful nights of the year with the Jungle Safari theme.
· Help breast cancer charity Walk the Walk to continue to make a difference to those living with cancer in Scotland.
· Regular walking is good for your mind, body and spirit and joining the MoonWalk Scotland will give you motivation to get started.
· Enjoy the incredible party atmosphere at MoonWalk City before you set off on your walk.
· Experience the Capital City’s iconic sites, many of them lit up pink in honour of the amazing MoonWalkers.
· Walk the Walk Volunteers are the best...with 1,000 of these special people supporting you all the way, the event couldn’t happen without them.
· Be presented with a unique and well deserved MoonWalk Scotland 2017 medal when you complete your challenge.
· Choose between four exciting challenges from 6-52 miles – a distance to suit everybody.
· See your name in print in the special edition of Scotland on Sunday which features the names of all the walkers and volunteers in a roll of honour.
· And most of all, to have... FUN! ... so sign up now.
TO SIGN UP: Walk the Walk
