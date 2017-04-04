10 reasons to get involved in the 2017 Moon Walk

Walk the Walk want to get Scotland fit for charity

A SURVEY carried out by the charity shows that 17% of Scots say they find it difficult to walk more than ten minutes at a time, while 1 in 5 (22%) say they never walk for exercise.

A total of 33% of Scots think they aren’t fit enough to take part in a walking challenge.

Walk the Walk believes it can turn these figures around – by encouraging Scots to put one foot in front of the other.

But what are the benefits? Why walk?

READ MORE: Walk the Walk

1. Walking is the most natural and most accessible exercise to get fit. If you are unfit, start by walking just 10 minutes a day and gradually increase the time when you feel comfortable.

2. Walking reduces tension, stress and anxiety and enhances mental well-being – it is one of the best and most natural medicines for depression.

3. Walking allows you to discover parts of your area which you never knew existed. Explore stunning parts of the countryside on foot – and improve fitness at the same time.

4. Walking helps prevent cancer! 4,600 women and men in Scotland are diagnosed with breast cancer each year. 12 per cent of breast cancers could be prevented just by being active.

5. People of all ages and abilities can take up walking as part of their health regime. Exercise is fantastic way to share time with friends and family.

6. Walking for 30 minutes a day will bring huge benefits to the immune system and boost energy levels

7. Walking uses so many of the muscles in the body, and stretching before and afterwards improves muscular endurance and flexibility – making a huge difference to mobility as we get older.

8. Combining healthy eating and walking is a guaranteed way to lose weight.

READ MORE: Dad saddles up to raise awareness of son’s rare condition

9. Walking is one of the few exercises which uses the whole body – the more you walk, the more the muscle tone improves. Greater core stability will improve your posture too.

10. Walking is low impact – which means that there is a much lower chance of injury.

Walk the Walk are the organisers of The MoonWalk Scotland on Saturday 10 June, with walking distances starting from 6.55 miles.

To sign up, go to www.walkthewalk.org