10 of the best immersive events at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe

Working out what to see at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe can be a daunting task. With over 3000 performances due to take places over various venues in the city, it can be hard to narrow it down.

If you like your shows interactive then we have picked our top ten immersive events that will take place this August in the capital.

Club Sol Party

Described as the holiday of your life, Club Sol promises to transport guests sunny Spain for an evening of comedy cabaret that won’t be forgotten.

Held in the Laughing Horse (Venue 272), the holiday reps, The Mauve Coats, will present to a host of guest acts picked from the cream of the Fringe’s comic crop as they also deal with the ups and downs of running the Costa’s number one holiday resort.

Part cabaret, part sketch comedy, part immersive experience, Club Sol brings one of the top interactive shows this festival.

Colin Cloud: DARE

If you missed Colin’s sell out shows last year then be sure to pick up tickets now for this year’s show.

Known for his outrageous stunts on TV and stage, which have shaken celebrities and audiences to their core, Dare takes place from the 2nd-27th August in the Pleasance Courtyard (Venue 33).

In Dare the audience will be involved in a life-enhancing experience of epic proportions as Colin calculates the future and deduces intimate thoughts. Dare you take part?

Guru dudo silent disco walking tour

Guru Dudu, the creation of David Naylor, a Melbourne-based Performer, Facilitator and Place Making consultant, returns to Edinburgh with daily tours of spontaneous flash mobs through the streets, interpretative dance around local landmarks, group singing and lots of fun interaction with onlookers.

All disco goers will meet in the Grassmarket East (Venue 165) before donning headphones (supplied) where they can hear the hilarious commentary from Guru Dudu along with the the dance mix of uplifting favourites from the 70s, 80s, 90s and 00s. Needless to say this interactive event is great fun, and ideal for an interesting day out discovering Edinburgh.

Audio Tour of the Fringe

This immersive audio tour of the Festival Fringe features interviews about its history and includes tales from many Fringe comedy legends. After meeting outside the Tron on Hunter Square (Venue 252), the audience will discover interesting facts and hidden gems as they walk through the chaos and fun of the 2017 Fringe. Find out where Simon Munnery got arrested, where Arthur Smith Freed Nelson Mandela, where Tony Law almost got busted plus many more interesting and location based facts.

Barney’s Brewery Tours

Find out what goes on inside Edinburgh’s longest established, continuously-operated brewery with this interactive tour at Sunnerhall (Venue 26).

Beer fans will also be able to sample some of the most popular beers from the brewery as well as being shown the day to day runnings of the small operation. With lessons on the history and science of the trade plus information on how the brewery ended up with their long winded title, Barney’s Brewery Tours are an entertaining and fun way to spend an afternoon this August.

Double Dome nights

Get ready for a cinematic treat with Dynamic Earth’s Double Dome Nights, Venue 315. Showing a combination of two films from Dynamic Earth’s spectacular bank of out of this world 360-degree immersive experiences, Double Dome Nights are inspired by the music of Pink Floyd.

This dome spectacular features the 1973 ‘Dark Side of the Moon’ album in explosive surround sound. With spellbinding abstract projections on the dome, audiences will be enjoy a truly astonishing and interactive experience.

Séance

Those with a nervous disposition may want to avoid Séance, but it does make for a truly immersive show.

Taking place in a pitch black shipping container, located in Summerhall (Venue 26), Séance explores the psychology of a group of twenty people who have been inundated with suggestive material for 15, potentially terrifying, minutes.

Séance is Glen Neath and David Rosenberg’s latest project that builds on the success of their previous shows, Ring and Fiction.

Murder She Didn’t Write

Fans of a good old fashioned murder mystery will love this interactive show, found in the Pleasance Courtyard (Venue 33). A classic murder mystery is created on the spot by Bristol Improv Theatre’s resident company, in this improvised and hilarious show.

Miss Crimson poisoned in the parlour? Mr Gold exploded by cannon in Sainsbury’s? The audiende will decide. But will anyone guess whodunnit?

For night owls looking for some entertainment, the murders continue on till late on Sunday nights.

Party Game

Prepare yourself for a surprise party with Party Game’s show, hosted in the Wee Red Bar (Venue 506). With the guidance of the host and help from other guests, the audience will get ready for the big surprise – but when it arrives, it’s clear no amount of planning can prepare you for what lies ahead. Accompanied by dance, theatre and music, no two audience experiences are the same in this exploration of loss and joyful celebration of life. By the creators of Dance Marathon, Party Game is an immersive theatrical performance about embracing the unknown.

Caitlin

Join Caitlin, wife of poet Dylan Thomas, at an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting in this immersive show in Lauriston Halls (Venue 163)

Guests (only 20) will join Caitlin in the circle of chairs as she deals with the past of those at the meeting. The audience are placed at the heart of action and are witness to Caitlin’s recounting of a relationship that was fuelled by love, addiction, jealousy and infidelity.