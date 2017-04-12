1.5 million customers to be affected by EDF energy increase

Energy giant EDF is to increase its dual fuel tariff by 7.2% from June, gas prices by 5.5% and electricity by 9%, affecting 1.5 million customers.

The company, which has 3.3 million customers, said the industry was facing “significant” cost reductions.

EDF announced a 1.2% increase in dual fuel tariffs in December, saying the combined effect of both changes is 8.5%.

The company also launched a new three-year fixed deal, including a year’s free boiler insurance.

It is the second time this year that prices will increase.