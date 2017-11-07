The Prince of Wales lobbied for a change to two climate change deals after investing in a offshore carbon credit trading company, according to the leaked Paradise Papers.

The Duchy of Cornwall paid $US113,500 (£58,000) in 2007 for 50 shares in the Bermuda-registered Sustainable Forestry Management Ltd (SFM) in 2007.

Following the purchase, Prince Charles lobbied for a change to two climate change deals that would have directly benefited the business.

A spokesman for Clarence House yesterday denied that Prince Charles had spoken out on the two deals in order to benefit financially.

“The Prince has never chosen to speak out on a topic simply because of a company that The Duchy may have invested in,” the spokesman said.

“In the case of climate change his views are well-known, indeed he has been warning of the threat of global warming to our environment for over 30 years.”

The spokesman added that carbon markets were just one of many strategies Prince Charles had championed to try and slow the pace of climate change.

The Oval cricket ground and Dartmoor Prison are just some of the properties owned by the billion-pound hereditary estate the Duchy of Cornwall from which the Prince of Wales receives his income.

Prince Charles became the 24th holder of the title Duke of Cornwall more than 65 years ago as a youngster when the Queen acceded to the throne.

Created in 1337 by Edward III for his son Edward, the Black Prince, the Duchy’s main purpose has been to provide an income, independent of the monarch, for the heir apparent.

In the past, it has been dubbed Prince Charles’ “cash cow”. The prince is entitled to the Duchy’s annual net surplus, which covers the cost of his public and private life.

In the 2016/2017 financial year, this gave him an income of £20.7 million.

This is also used to fund the public and private life of the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their family, and Prince Harry.

Prince Charles does not have access to the Duchy’s capital.

The value of the Duchy’s assets are more than £1 billion, recorded as £1,046,211,000 in this year’s accounts.

Spanning more than 53,000 hectares, the estate is comprised of residential, commercial and agricultural property, including more than 250 farms, small holdings and let farm land, in 23 counties, but mostly the south-west of England.

The Duchy also has a financial investment portfolio of stocks and shares.

Most land holdings are in Devon, but other plots can be found across the country, including Cornwall, Somerset, Herefordshire and even on the Isles of Scilly.

While Prince Charles is not allowed to make money by selling off the land and property, his income is generated from rents and investment dividends.

Even his private country retreat, Highgrove House, is owned by the estate, with the heir to the throne renting the sanctuary from the Duchy.

It is one of the largest and oldest landed estates in Britain.

The Secretary and Keeper of the Records Alastair Martin acts as the Duchy’s chief executive, responsible for the day-to-day running of the Duchy.

The Duchy website says the prince is “actively involved in running the Duchy and his philosophy is to improve the estate and pass it on to future dukes in a stronger and better condition”.

It adds: “The Prince of Wales takes a long-term stewardship approach and has proved that environmental and agricultural best practice are compatible with a sound financial return.”

At the age of 21 in 1969, Prince Charles became entitled to the full income of the Duchy and took over its management.

His son William will become the Duke of Cornwall and inherit the Duchy when Prince Charles becomes king.

In preparation, Prince William has already taken an agriculture course at the University of Cambridge to give him a good grounding for his future role.

As a Crown body, the Duchy is tax-exempt but the prince voluntarily pays income tax on the income.

Tax is calculated after deducting business expenditure such as Prince Charles’ staff who work at Clarence House and Highgrove.

In the past, Duchy agricultural tenants suffered setbacks following the outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease. Some were allowed to defer their rent payments or had such debts written off.

Poundbury, the “model village” in Dorset created by the Prince, is on Duchy land.

