Winter flights from Edinburgh and Glasgow offered for £25

A budget airline has launched a range of flight deals from Scotland’s largest cities.

Jet2 are offering travellers winter flights for as low as £25 from Edinburgh and Glasgow airports to numerous European destinations including Alicante, Faro and Majorca.

The holiday deals come as the low cost airline drastically increases their Scottish operation.

Last month, Jet2 announced it is to create 200 new jobs which will be split between Edinburgh and Glasgow airports.

Roles set to be advertised by airliner will range from pilots and cabin crew to ground operation staff, with a recruitment roadshow set to be held in the Capital on September 13.

The company said it wants to continue expanding its operations across the UK this year with a 13 per cent increase in capacity.

Chief executive Steve Heapy, said: “It has been an exciting year for Jet2.com and Jet2holidays and we are delighted to be creating so many opportunities to join our award-winning teams at Glasgow and Edinburgh Airports.

Earlier this year the airline announced seven new routes from its two Scottish airports for next summer.