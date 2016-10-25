Win family holiday of a lifetime

Enjoy the theme park capital of the world with your family with this dream holiday competition.

One lucky family will win the holiday of a lifetime in an amazing competition* to win flights and accommodation in sunny Orlando.

The dream prize is for two adults and up to four accompanying children to travel to the theme park capital of the world - Orlando, Florida. The prize includes flights, transfers, 14 nights self-catering accommodation and seven days access to the six main theme parks, including Disneyland and Harry Potter World.

The lucky winners will be staying in Regal Oaks, which was voted in the top five resorts in Orlando by Booking.com users and features luxury finishes throughout, including a fully fitted modern kitchen, full bathroom and a Jacuzzi.

There you can experience all the magic and fairy-tale of the theme park capital of the world in Orlando, Florida. The Sunshine State plays host to some of the most iconic theme parks in the world and this could be your chance to join in the fun.

Enjoy the magical Walt Disney World® Resort, be spellbound by The Wizarding World of Harry Potter™. Whichever theme park you choose there’s a world for everyone to escape to and a thrill-a-minute to discover.

Walt Disney World® Resort grabs the imagination of both kids big and small and is sure to delight all who visit. From catching a glimpse of Mickey and friends in the Magic Kingdom® to the water parks – there is something for everyone – and then there’s the thrill of the rides! Cascade down Space Mountain or enjoy a laugh-a-minute on the Monsters, Inc. Laugh Floor. And when your day of fun is winding down carry on the good times at one of the excellent on-site restaurants – you never know, you might even be joined by a special guest for dinner!

If Disney doesn’t do it for you don’t worry, Orlando has so much more to offer. Why not take a ‘wand-er’ down Diagon Alley and explore the equally magical world of everyone’s favourite wizard. Visit shops like Ollivander’s and Weasley’s Wizard Wheezes or grab a bite at the Leaky Cauldron – you can also head to Hogsmeade™ for a jug of Butterbeer™. The Wizarding World of Harry Potter™ at Universal Orlando® Resort gives you access to all your favourite Harry Potter haunts from the films but there are plenty of rides, too, to keep visitors entertained.

Orlando has more magic and entertainment than you can shake a wand at and now could be your chance to experience it all.

Want to be in with a chance of winning? Click here (please link behind click here http://www.orlandoholidaycomp.com/ to enter the competition.

*Terms and conditions apply.