WIN: Christmas At The Botanics family ticket - be first to see new Edinburgh festive lights spectacular

Christmas At The Botanics is the new Edinburgh festive lights spectacular set and we are giving YOUR family the chance to be amongst the first to see it.

One lucky winner will get a family ticket - for up to six people - to the opening night on Friday, November 24.

The Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh is being transform into a dazzling new landscape lights and sound trail which is expected to become a top new European festive attraction and runs until December 30, 2017.

Tickets for Christmas At The Botanics, which runs from November 24 to December 30, are priced from £14 for an adult and £8 for children under 16. Family tickets are available from £38. Under 4's and carers go free, but still require an event ticket.

Highlights of the mile-long winter wonderland walk include a choir of 'singing' conifers, a fairytale avenue, colour-changing trees “festooned with giant baubles”, a flickering scented Fire Garden and a show featuring Santa and his elves.

Inspired by the Garden itself, it will also feature an enchanting Crystal Lawn, boasting 1,000 spheres of light, bobbing gently on stalks, a UV lit tunnel of bubbles and a huge 11m high tree sculpture.

Spiced cider, mulled wine, hot chocolate, roasted chestnuts and toasted marshmallows will some of the tasty treats also in store.

Christmas At The Botanics will open from 4.45pm daily, with last entry at 8pm, two hours before it closes at 10pm. Entry is by ticket only and visitors are being advised to book early to secure their chosen time slot.

Christmas At The Botanics is at the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh, from November 24 to December 30, 2017

Families are already going Christmas crackers for it with 30-minute interval time slot tickets being snapped up for the magical, new after dark experience.

Santa and his elves will help to light up Christmas At The Botanics

Spheres of light, each on a stalk, will bob gently on the enchanting Crystal Lawn

