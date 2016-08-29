Where is the funniest city in the UK?

It might be home to one of the biggest comedy festivals in the world but Edinburgh has lost out in a new survey to find the UKs funniest city.

The social conversations of more than three million people were analysed, with Birmingham being crowned the winner.

25 towns and cities across the UK were analysed and combined with consumer research, a top five list was created - which no Scottish town managed to get on to.

Birmingham, home to comedians like Jo Enright and Frank Skinner, came out at number one.

Newcastle just scrapped in to the number five spot - the most northern location on the list.

Fabio Cannavale, of lastminute.com , said: “The British sense of humour is very unique so it’s very interesting to see what makes the UK giggle and even more so the contrast in humour between different towns and cities.”

Top 5 funniest cities

Birmingham

Leeds

Cardiff

Hull

Newcastle