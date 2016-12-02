When should you put up your Christmas tree?

It’s often said Christmas arrives earlier each year.

Many shops start promoting festive goods as early as October, while it’s not unusual to see some households hang decorations from mid-November onwards.

The famous Jenners Christmas tree. Picture: Jon Savage

But Christmas etiquette can be confusing - when is an acceptable time to put up the tree?

In years gone by, Christmas decorations would be left until the weekend before December 25 - or even as late as Christmas Eve.

Advent, the name of the period leading up to Christmas, began this year Sunday, November 27 and covers the four Sundays up until the big day.

While that may sound too early for some people, Sunday, December 11 is a good compromise.

Meanwhile, the British Christmas Tree Growers Association recommends that you buy your tree from December 1 onwards.

Alternatively, you could wait until 12 days before Christmas on December 13.

Should I buy a real tree or a plastic one?

Growers point out the majority of plastic trees are imported from China - meaning they have a large carbon footprint.

If you do opt for a real tree, it’s best to avoid placing it near an open fire for obvious reasons, as well away from central heating which could cause it to wilt.

A freshly cut tree is likely to last longest.

Where are the most impressive public Christmas trees?

Princes Square in Glasgow boasts a tree reaching several storeys, which Jenners department store in Edinburgh is also famed for its annual decorations.