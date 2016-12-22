When should I take down my Christmas tree?

Tradition dictates Christmas decorations should stay up until the Twelfth Night - but not everyone agrees.

A quick glance on social media suggests many Scots simply can’t wait that long, with New Year’s Day a popular time to pack away decorations.

The superstitious will tell you it’s bad luck to leave decorations up longer than January 5.

But what is Twelfth Night?

It refers to the night before Epiphany - the day when, according to the Nativity, the three wise men visited the infant Jesus - which takes place on January 6.

In days gone by, Christmas decorations were left up until Candlemas Day on February 2 - a festival that has all but vanished from public life.

Candlemas commemorates the ritual purification of Mary, 40 days after the birth of her son Jesus.

Many department stores now have their decorations packed away by the time they open on Boxing Day.