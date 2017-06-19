Watch Frankie Boyle slam Theresa May in TV monologue

Comedian Frankie Boyle has hammered Prime Minister Theresa May on his new satire show on BBC2.

The Scottish comic is the host of political comedy show ‘New World Order’ on BBC2, which debuted immediately after the election.

Friday’s episode immediately preceded a controversial appearance by the Prime Minister on the BBC’s flagship news programme Newsnight, where Mrs May admitted mistakes had been made in response to the Grenfell Tower fire.

Mrs May had been criticised for a perceived lack of humanity in her response, and was accosted by a crowd in the area near the Tower on Friday, who chanted ‘coward’ at her.

Boyle, from Glasgow, is well known for his outspoken political views and near-the-knuckle comedy, which has seen him build up a huge following.

On Friday’s show, he compared Mrs May to rock climber Alex Honnold, who broke a record on the El Capitan cliff face at the start of June.

He eventually concluded that Mrs May is “Devoid, as we know, of any other human quality except tenacity, having no spark of wit, no warmth, no sincerity, no empathy.

“What a f*****g monster.”

Boyle was famously censured by the BBC after a crude joke about the Queen, and eventually left the TV show Mock The Week over the incident.

The full transcript of the speech is below.

“Before I go, I’d like to leave you with this thought. Earlier this month, something extraordinary happened. A 31-year-old climber, Alex Honnold, completed a 3,000ft rope-free ascent of El Capitan in Yosemite National Park.

“Impressed as I am by his almost super-human tenacity, Honnold’s grip on that sheer Californian granite is as nothing, nothing, compared to Theresa May’s determination to cling on to power.

“She has almost no footholds left, only a few weirdly shaped crags of the DUP to claw at with her feverish fingertips.

“A thousand feet from the ground, with no safety net. No route, up or down. Just a howling gale of criticism buffeting her from all directions – and yet, she hangs on. She has no choice: cling on or disappear. Exist or die. And that’s why, deep down, I admire her. In a way, I love her.

“Theresa May is all of us, clinging on to our hopeless lives, our shitty dreams. She’s locked in to an existential rictus of terror. Devoid, as we know, of any other human quality except tenacity, having no spark of wit, no warmth, no sincerity, no empathy. Nothing – except her refusal to let go and to tumble away onto the blessed release of the rocks below.

“What a f***ing monster.