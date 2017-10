Every Halloween, pumpkin lanterns can be seen up and down the land, adorning doorsteps and peeking out of windows.

But creating the spooky lights can be a messy affair and getting the design just right can be a challenge for those not artistically-minded. So, we’ve set out five easy steps that will have your pumpkins glowing in no time.

Halloween pumkins have become a staple of the holiday.

