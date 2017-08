Members of the Catalonian string orchestra Orquestra de Cambra d’Emporda take a break on the rooftops over Edinburgh during a break in rehearsals.

The musicians who are performing at the Assembly Rooms as part of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe play movie sound tracks and pop songs as well as classical hits combined with skits and mime.

