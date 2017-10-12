Under the Radar: Rosie Sullivan

Fifteen-year-old singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Rosie Sullivan hails from the Isle of Lewis. We first encountered her at the Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival in August and were immediately impressed by her songwriting.

She has been championed by Stornoway’s BBC Rapal and STV2, won a UK-wide songwriting competition (leading to a recording session at EMI studios), busked her way around mainland Scotland and the Western Isles and performed at Thornhill Music Festival. See her live as part of youth music touring project Hit The Road on 19 October at The Old Hairdressers in Glasgow, on 20 October at The Mash House in Edinburgh and on 21 October at Artizan in Stornoway. Watch her play single Wait at https://youtu.be/R5vN2ZCYqew and visit www.facebook.com/rosiesullivanmusic/

