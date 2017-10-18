TV personality Piers Morgan related to Robert the Bruce

Have your say

Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan host has discovered he is a descendant of Robert the Bruce.

The TV personality and former newspaper editor made the stark discovery that he is related to the former king of Scotland this morning after having his DNA traced for a programme.

MyHeritage DNA showed that Morgan, 52, has no English blood whatsoever – despite being born in England.

The controversial host found he actually has Scottish, Irish and Welsh blood – and was also one per cent Middle Eastern.

During the show, Morgan found out he is related to Robert the Bruce.

“I’m clearly a Scottish warrior!” he said excitedly.