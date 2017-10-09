Tuck in to Scotland’s big food show

Ready to eat, drink and discover the best of Scotland’s food? The countdown is on to Scotland Food & Drink 2017

SWEET or savoury, hot or cold, whether it packs a spicy punch or delivers gentle layers of deliciousness – we love our food.

Gin lovers can sample the finest UK small batch gins

Scotland is home to some of the finest produce in the world, our cities boast world class restaurants and we’ve given the planet one of its best known chefs, even if Gordon Ramsay can be a little bit ‘outspoken’.

And when it comes to artisan producers who push the boundaries of flavours and production methods, Scotland has certainly not been shy in coming forward.

Now the pick of the nation’s growers, producers, retailers and hospitality professionals are to come together for a unique free event that will showcase just how good the Scottish food and drink industry really is.

For two days The Royal Highland Centre at Ingliston, Edinburgh will be transformed into Scotland’s most exciting larder with everything from craft beer to chocolate, frozen yoghurt to gluten free cake.

Meanwhile, across the venue experts from within the nation’s food and drink industry will be explaining to the foodies of the future why it makes a great career choice.

Ready to tuck in? Here’s a mouth-watering guide to what you can expect from The Scotland Food & Drink Show.

Eat your way around Scotland

Whether you’re an adventurous foodie in search of the next big food trend, or just love to tuck in, chances are you’ll discover your next favourite taste.

For sweet toothed visitor, there’s a guilt-free vegan chocolate from Fife-based chocolate artisans Choc-a-Lot, and brownies, blondies, cup cakes and cookies from Edinburgh gluten free bakery Sugar Daddy.

For something stronger, how about a sip of Eyeball Orange craft beer? Brewed in Cockenzie, it’s a citrus twist on a traditional dark malt ale. Or step up a gear with a taste of Scottish distilled vodka or gin.

You’ll find hot food stalls and plenty of samples to keep the taste buds satisfied.

Learn something new

You could just eat all day, but there are also plenty of chances to pick up a new skill. Some of Scotland’s leading foodies will be cooking up a storm at a series of masterclasses and demonstrations.

On Saturday, find out how to bake the perfect cake with Baking With Granny blogger Amy Lorimer, or watch Masterchef The Professionals 2016 winner Gary Maclean show off his impressive skills.

And on Sunday, top Scottish chefs Mark Greenaway, Paul Wedgwood from Wedgwood the Restaurant and Dan Ashmore of the Pompadour by Galvin will take to the masterclass stage.

Get involved

Scotland’s food and drinks industry is booming – exports rose by 10 per cent last year alone.

From hotels and business catering to restaurants and cafes, corporate catering to food production, there are countless career opportunities.

Unlike other food and drink exhibitions which focus only on the end product, Scotland Food & Drink 2017 showcases the people who make it happen. They’ll be on hand to share tips and advice on how to get involved - a must for anyone considering a future in food and drink industry.

Bring the kids

The show’s dedicated children’s area will be packed with food and drink-themed fun and games aimed at getting little ones interested in where dinner comes from and trying new tastes.

Team Jak, the charity set up to help make inspirational cancer teen Jak Trueman’s wish for a ‘den’ for young cancer patients come true will also be on hand to show youngsters how to have a spooky fun-filled Halloween.

Scotland’s Food and Drink Show 2017 has been organised by The Scotsman. It runs at The Royal Highland Centre at Ingliston near Edinburgh on Saturday October 14 and Sunday October 15. Entry is free.

Getting there is easy thanks to partners Lothian Buses, who have organised free buses to run to and from Edinburgh City Centre across the weekend.

Find out more here

