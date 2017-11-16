TRNSMT festival to span two weekends as date change revealed

THE organisers behind Glasgow’s TRNSMT Festival have announced that next year’s event is to be extended to five days.

TRNSMT 2018 will take place over three days on 29 June to 1 July with two shows taking place the following weekend.

The dates of the festival, which debuted this July in lieu of T in the Park, have also been shifted - though organisers have insisted it has nothing to do with the Orange Walk.

The original dates of the festival would have clashed with the Orange Walk planned for the weekend of 6-8 July.

This year’s festival attracted more than 120,000 revellers to Glasgow Green to soak up the sounds of Radiohead, Kasabian and Biffy Clyro.

Fans have been instructed to stay tuned as TRNSMT organisers DF concerts finalise their lineup for the 2018 event.

CEO of DF Concerts, Geoff Ellis, said: “After such a successful first year in 2017, we’re absolutely delighted to extend the transmissions at TRNSMT Festival into two weekends to better the experience for the amazing TRNSMT fans next year.

“We’re bringing even more of the best artists from around the world to Glasgow Green and making sure Glasgow is the place to be this summer. The event is now established at the heart of the Scottish music calendar and we are looking forward to announcing the line-up for both weekend soon, as well as the additional festival aspects TRNSMT has to offer, so stay tuned!”

Leader of Glasgow City Council, Cllr Susan Aitken said: “Although TRNSMT is still a new event, Glasgow already has a global reputation for live music, with famous venues and legendary audiences.

“Between now and next summer, it is important that everyone involved focuses on making TRNSMT the best event it can be – and one which is supported by and benefits the local community.

“Cultural tourism is extremely important to us and a festival, held in the city’s premier events space at Glasgow Green, will play a key role in bringing people to the city from all over Scotland and further afield. That is not only good news for the thousands of people who will enjoy the event; but for hundreds of city businesses in the tourism, leisure and hospitality sectors that support thousands of jobs.”