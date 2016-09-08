What’s old, what’s new and what’s on in Stockbridge

In the second of our Stockbridge Local columns, Susannah Morgan looks at the history of the area, new businesses opening and what events are on.

WHAT’S OLD

Picture credit - Tommy Fitchet

The Stockbridge Market Entrance – St Stephen’s Place

The old Stockbridge Market was active from 1823 to 1906 and this is a close up image of the lamp at the entrance which was built by Archibald Scott in 1825. Columns line the stone-arched entry and metal brackets support a lamp between them. On the joist are the words: “Stockbridge Market, Butcher, Meat, Fruits, Fish & Poultry”.

The often-photographed old Stockbridge Market Entrance is an iconic landmark in Stockbridge and is the inspiration for Stockbridge Local’s logo.

WHAT’S NEW

Picture credit  Rich Dyson

Willow Boutique – 5 Raeburn Place, Edinburgh EH4 1HU

New to Raeburn Place Willow Boutique is stunningly decorated in contemporary grey and is well-stocked with babywear, children’s toys, books, beautiful gifts, jewellery and womenswear. Inspired by traditional toy shops from the owners’ own childhoods, children can spend their pocket money while parents can treat themselves.

Chandra Isenberg Photography - Stockbridge

Pennsylvanian-born photographer who recently moved back to settle in Stockbridge, Chandra offers on-location, natural light, newborn, child, family, couple, and fun timeless storytelling pictures that you will want to hang on your wall for years to come. Visit Stockbridge Local (www.stockbridgelocal.co.uk) for your chance to win a session (worth £300).

Picture: Stockbridge Local

WHAT’S ON

Saorsa Art – 8 Deanhaugh Street, Edinburgh EH4 1LY

Tommy Fitchet, the owner of Saorsa Art, is launching his 100/100 Solo Exhibition featuring 100 landscape and seascape paintings reflecting his travels around Scotland and further afield. The showcase will be every Fri to Sun from 12 to 5pm, 8 to 25 Sep, starting with a private viewing on 8 Sep from 6 to 8pm. The spectacular, colourful artwork will be on sale for £100 per piece, with £50 from each one going to Cancer Research.

Stockfest – 10 to 18 Sep

Stockfest Is back for another year celebrating everything Stockbridge, including a number of exciting events such as LifeCare’s 75th anniversary ceilidh, 80’s night at The Antiquary, Chinese Sleeve Dance Display and Stockdog. Plus, a number of fantastic offers from The Stockbridge Restaurant, Kilted Lobster and Field as part of Stockfest’s #Stockdish.

Scotland v Hong Kong Cricket, The Grange Sports Club - Portgower Place, Edinburgh EH4 1HQ

Scotland is playing Hong Hong in two One Day International matches. They are due to play at 10.45am on 8 and 10 Sep. Celebrate the end of the season and enjoy a few drinks in the Grange clubhouse.

Stockbridge Market - 1 Saunders St, Edinburgh EH3 6TQ

The ultimate foodie heaven, consisting of small independent food, drink and art/craft traders celebrates its 5th year on 11 Sep. Pop along and help them mark the occasion. In addition, collect one of their new discount cards for loyal locals: the 3-2-5 card, providing offers between 3 and 5pm.

Westwoods - 7 West Woods, Edinburgh EH4 1RA

A superb award-winning health club in a beautiful, tranquil setting. The club has just brought in Myzone MZ-3 into the club, a free chest belt to track your workouts which can be linked up to Myzone’s app on your smart phone. Westwoods are offering any member who joins in Sep a free belt (worth £59.99). Westwoods are also one of only two gyms in Scotland offering SWIMTAG, with every swim digitally recorded through a wrist band which can be linked up with the cycling and running app ‘Strava’.

Why not discover the excellent facilities they have to offer and get a free 3-day pass or win a 3-month membership (worth over £300) – both exclusively through Stockbridge Local.

Visit Stockbridge Local (www.stockbridgelocal.co.uk) for more details regarding any of the above events.

Stockbridge Local Foodie Prize Draw Event - Win over £1,000 worth of prizes

Stockbridge Local would like to invite all local businesses who kindly contributed to or promoted this prize draw in support of Stockbridge’s LifeCare, and also those who bought raffle tickets to an event where each business will draw their prize. If you fall into this category please email info@stockbridgelocal.co.uk to confirm your place by midday 14 Sep. Please note spaces are limited so be quick. The event will be from 6-9pm on 21 Sep at The Grange Sports Club. Pickerings Gin will be providing a refreshing G&T on arrival and there will be delicious canapes from a number of local eateries, including Street Box Thai, George Mews Cheese and The Stockbridge Restaurant. Drinks will also be available from the bar.

Free Month Trial

It is still possible to take up Stockbridge Local’s offer of a FREE month’s trial for independent businesses that service Stockbridge. If you would like more information, please email info@stockbridgelocal.co.uk