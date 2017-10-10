Travel: Over-50s skiing in British Columbia

Roger Bray and his wife don’t let dodgy knees put them off as they join a group of over-50s skiers for Masters Week in the British Columbia resort of Big White

Some years ago one of our sons gave me a t-shirt sporting the message that “you don’t stop skiing because you get old – you get old because you stop skiing”. If that’s true it follows that the older you get, the more you need to ski smoothly and efficiently, keeping stress on creaking joints to a minimum. My wife and I joined a crowd of other over-50s in the resort of Big White in British Columbia to find out how.

A veteran skier at Big White.

Not wanting to plunge straight in at the deep end, we warmed up for a couple of days in Sun Peaks, which is also in the interior of BC. This is not to imply that Sun Peaks isn’t a hard act to follow. It claims to offer the most extensive slopes in Canada after Whistler-Blackcomb. All the slopes are easily reached from the compact resort centre. We got our ski legs back on some steepish intermediate runs under the Sunburst lift.

On the recently extended slopes beneath Mount Morrissey, reached via a covered bridge across the river, there are delightful trails through glades between the trees. But the cream of the resort’s skiing is in and around Crystal Bowl, near the summit of Mount Tod at 7,060ft. Up there, where the trees thin out, is some pretty challenging terrain, but there’s also a choice of exhilarating, groomed black runs that demand concentration if not absolute fearlessness.

There’s some excellent eating to be had, too. Two restaurants stand out: Powder Hounds, specialising in German cooking, where the wiener schnitzel was well up to Austrian standards, and the Voyageur Bistro, where I ate elk Wellington, beautifully pink and tender, that will linger long in the memory.

It’s a fair bet that when most people think of skiing in this part of the world, it’s Whistler they think of first. Unless you’re up for a long drive, travelling to resorts in the BC interior involves a second domestic flight. Don’t let that deter you. We found the arrival transfer at Vancouver Airport impressively smooth. To get from Sun Peaks to Big White – we didn’t want to be bothered with a hire car – involved a couple of mountain shuttles and a Greyhound bus ride.

We had signed up for Big White’s Masters Week, a five-day programme of instruction and entertainment aimed at attracting older skiers who remain “passionate” about the sport. It has proved so popular that last season, for the first time, they ran two such weeks, attracting a total of some 250 customers.

They split us into groups of about six each. My wife and I were separated, though that wasn’t compulsory. It was all pretty relaxed. My group – I was the oldest – included three skiers from the town of Kelowna, a short drive down the road. It seemed to me they had an unfair advantage, being able to ski whenever the fancy took them. Brad was from Australia. Gary from Toronto, the baby at 60, wore a toy moose on his helmet, which made him easy to spot in a white out. Unkind regulars call the resort “Big White out”. That seems a bit unfair, too, though after nearly a metre of snowfall during our stay we began to think they might have a point. The corollary, of course, was that snow conditions were outstanding.

We had two instructors. The first was Bernie, in his mid-60s, who had us dragging our poles in exercises to make our turns smoother. “Now,” he was fond of to saying as we set off, “you’ll see how easy skiing really is.” Up to a point, but not when he led us into a narrow passage of tricky bumps. “You’re talking yourself out of skiing them smoothly,” Brad told me. “I could hear you muttering to yourself all the way down.” Bernie had to withdraw with sore toes. His replacement, John, a young Englishman from Cambridge, cheered me by saying my skiing was “awesome” and then tried to correct my most persistent habit: it was OK to drag a pole but I was doing it with the wrong one at the wrong times.

Groups mingled over drinks and “appies” – as Canadians call appetisers – at organised social gatherings. These included a talk on the benefits of custom boot fitting from Lindsay “Dizzy” Bennett, whose shop, Dizzy’s, has a display of boots down the years. They include the sort of lace jobs I started in. There’s beer, wine and pizza. It was all very convivial. People making new friends have already started arranging to see them at next year’s Masters.

Did the week do what it said on the tin? My wife, who has dodgy knees, was definitely skiing more fluently. And me? I came away intent on following John’s technique for preventing that unbalancing pole drag. But the problem with being over 50 is that old habits die terribly hard.

FACTFILE

Next season’s Masters Weeks will run from 29 January to 2 February and 26 February to 2 March, C$278 (£170) plus tax, http://www.bigwhite.com/ski-school-rentals/camps-special-programs/masters-week. Frontier Ski (frontier-ski.co.uk) can organise a two-centre holiday with seven nights and a six-day ski pass in each resort, flights from Edinburgh