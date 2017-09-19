Travel: Experience the Highlands on luxurious Outlander tour

With the return of Outlander, travels north to experience the Highlands and Islands in style.

Fans of popular TV series Outlander (which has just started its third season) will know that – alongside actors Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan – Scotland’s wild and rugged landscape plays a starring role, from its sweeping mountain ranges, glistening lochs and lush greenery to its historic castles and Neolithic standing stones.

Loch nan Uamh, where Prince Charles Edward Stuart first set foot on mainland Great Britain on 25 July 1745 (Photo: Louise Rhind-Tutt)

The Scottish tourism industry has seen a rise in demand for Outlander themed tours, and the Isle of Eriska (a luxury five-star Relais & Chateaux hotel set on its own 300-acre private island) has just launched a new package, allowing guests to experience the Highlands and islands that influenced the series.

Landscape, culture and heritage

A choice of day-long tours offers a chauffeur-driven experience to Outlander sites such as Midhope Castle (Lallybroch Castle, Jamie’s fictional home), Clava Cairns (Craigh na Dun, which inspired the author’s thoughts of time travel), and Culloden Battlefield, where the Bonnie Prince’s Rebellion reached its bloody conclusion.

Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan in Outlander. Picture: Starz

Our chauffeur for the Argyll Safaris tour of Glenfinnan was Rab Black, a recently retired Major from the Royal Army Physical Training Corps, who served seven years with the Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders.

Kilt-clad Black (who was born in Glen Creran and lives in Connel) is passionate about the landscape, culture and heritage of Argyll, which boasts 60 medieval castles, 32 clan seats, 1256 Neolithic standing stones, a coastline longer than France’s, 25 inhabited islands, and 14 world-class distilleries.

The day trip began with a drive to Fort William, Outlander’s fictional location for Blackness Castle (the headquarters of Black Jack Randall), which also features in the heart-wrenching scene of Jamie’s incarceration.

The Glenfinnan Viaduct is famous as the bridge that carries the Hogwarts Express to Hogwarts in Harry Potter (Photo: Louise Rhind-Tutt)

The 15th century Blackness Castle is actually located by the Firth of Forth, near Edinburgh, rather than in Fort William, and is often referred to as ‘the ship that never sailed’ due to its unusual shape.

The tour continued with a trip to Glenfinnan Monument, where Bonnie Prince Charlie raised the standard for the start of the 1745 Jacobite Rebellion.

In the second series of Outlander, time travelling protagonist Claire and her husband attempt to manipulate Charles (played by Andrew Gower) and the circumstances around him to prevent the Jacobite rising.

Castle Stalker, set on a tidal islet on Loch Laich, was used as the Castle of Aaaaarrrrrrggghhh in Monty Python and the Holy Grail (Photo: Louise Rhind-Tutt)

The Glenfinnan Monument (at the head of Loch Shiel) was designed by eminent Scottish architect, James Gillespie Graham, and erected in 1815 in tribute to the Jacobite clansmen who fought and died for Prince Charles Edward Stuart.

The Glenfinnan tour includes sites of interest for TV and film fans beyond Outlander.

The jaw-dropping scenery on the drive through Glen Coe is instantly recognisable from the opening credits to the series, but equally well-known as the location for James Bond’s family estate in Skyfall.

The Glenfinnan Viaduct – located west of Fort William and completed in 1901 – is famously known as the bridge that carries the Hogwarts Express to Hogwarts in Harry Potter, while Castle Stalker (set on a tidal islet on Loch Laich) was used as the Castle of Aaaaarrrrrrggghhh in Monty Python and the Holy Grail.

The tours allow a degree of flexibility, and we were especially grateful to our guide for allowing a stop in Oban to try the freshly-cooked plump, juicy scallops in hot garlic butter at the renowned Green Shack seafood hut.

A relaxing retreat celebrating local produce

Set at the mouth of Loch Creran, looking across to the green hills of Appin and the mountains of Morvern, the Isle of Eriska Hotel makes a relaxing base for the two night Outlander package, which also includes dinner both evenings in their Michelin starred restaurant.

The restaurant offers diners a seasonal and daily-changing menu, awash with produce from Scotland’s natural larder – from Highland venison and local cheeses to butter churned with Isle of Skye salt.

Breakfast is also a celebration of local delicacies, including home-smoked West Coast kippers with brown butter, and succulent Eriska smoked salmon with free-range Argyll eggs.

The hotel has its own tennis courts, a nine-hole golf course, a nature reserve, and a private beach, which guests are encouraged to walk and explore.

There is also a tranquil pool and spa on site, offering natural seaweed treatments.

The history of the island itself dates back to Norse times, and there are records of three small dwellings on the island in the 16th and 17th centuries, making it an ideal location to explore the clan heritage of Scotland – whether real or fictional.

The Outlander package is priced at £690 per room per night, based on two people sharing, for a two night stay – eriska-hotel.co.uk

Outlander is available to watch now on Amazon Prime and More4.

This feature first appeared on our sister site iNews.

