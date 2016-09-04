Travel: 48 hours in Windsor, England

Robin Gauldie spends a weekend in Windsor

Friday, 7:30pm

Check in at the four ­star Beaumont Estate Hotel in Old Windsor (Burfield Road SL4 2JJ; www.beaumont-estate-windsor.co.uk).

8:30pm

Eat at the Fox and Castle (21 Burfield Road; www.thefoxandcastle.co.uk), a traditional pub that combines dishes like soft-shelled crab tempura and lemon, chilli and coriander squid with old ­school mains such as ribeye steak and scampi and chips.

Saturday, 9:30am

Visit Windsor’s main attraction. High points at Windsor Castle (www.royalcollection.org.uk/visit/windsorcastle; £20) include the State Apartments and St George’s Chapel.

11am

Allow half an hour to watch the Changing of the Guard, all red coats, bayonets and bearskins.

12:30pm

Lunch at the Two Brewers (34 Park Street; twobrewerswindsor.co.uk, booking strongly recommended).

3pm

For a view of Windsor Castle and another palace of privilege, Eton College, from the River Thames, take a guided kayak tour (London Kayak Tours; www.londonkayaktours.co.uk).

7:30pm

Dinner at the Fox and Hounds Restaurant & Bar (Bishopsgate Road, Englefield Green TW20 0XU; thefoxandhoundsrestaurant.com) where you’ll find sharing dishes with a Mediterranean twist, mains such as pan­fried duck or massive steaks and veggie options such as butternut squash ravioli. From £20 a head.

Sunday, 11am

Take a carriage ride through Windsor Great Park with Windsor Carriages (www.orchardpoyle.co.uk; from £50 per carriage for up to six people). In spring you’ll see massive stags clashing antlers, and there’s a fine view of the castle from the Long Walk.

1pm

Make a gastro ­pilgrimage to Bray for Sunday lunch at the Waterside Inn (Ferry Road, Bray). Three courses will set you back £79.50 a head, without drinks, or you could spend twice that for the six-­course tasting menu. Either way, Michel and Alain Roux will give you a meal to remember.

5pm

Head for London King’s Cross and your train home.

• A two-night stay at the Beaumont Estate, including rail travel from Edinburgh, costs from £212 (tel: 0800 042 0288, www.superbreak.com).