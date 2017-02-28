Ryanair launches three new routes from Glasgow to Europe

Ryanair is launching three new direct budget flights from Glasgow Airport to locations across Europe.

The airline will now fly to the Portuguese capital of Lisbon, Lithuanian town Palanaga and Valencia in Spain.

All three flights will begin in four weeks time.

From July, the airline will also fly direct from Glasgow to Zadar in Croatia.

Paul White, business development manager at Glasgow Airport, said: “Since the launch of its base in October 2014, Ryanair has continually responded to demand by adding new routes.

“This brings the total number of routes the airline serves from Glasgow to 20.

“We have worked extremely hard to strengthen our connectivity with key European cities and this will be the first time Valencia, Lisbon, Palanga and Vadar will have been served as destinations from Glasgow Airport.

“I have no doubt all four will prove extremely popular and we are looking forward to the inaugural flights.”