Quiz: Could you pass a UK citizenship test?

Those who wish to settle in the UK and become British citizens need to go through a rigorous process.

Along with spending several years in the country and having no criminal convictions, applicants must be proficient at reading, writing and speaking the English language. Those seeking a UK passport are also required to pass the “Life in the UK test”. Using questions from lifeintheuktests.co.uk and feedback from past applicants, we’ve created a mock test to see if you have the knowledge required to pass the citizenship exam (more information below the quiz).

A pass in the test means the applicant has fulfilled the requirements for “sufficient knowledge of life in the United Kingdom” which were introduced for naturalisation on 1 November 2005. The test itself was designed to teach migrants about British traditions and values and better integrate them into British society.

The pass mark for the test is 75 per cent. It consists of 24 questions and answering 18 or more correctly will result in a pass.

The test can be taken over as many times as needed but will cost £50 each time. Migrants prepare by memorising over 3000 facts from which only 24 will appear in the actual test.

There have been multiple attempts to improve the test since its introduction, resulting in the third edition being released in 2013. Although the test has a high pass rate of 70 per cent (based on 145,543 tests taken that year) some argue that British citizens themselves wouldn’t be able to pass it.

To try more tests visit lifeintheuktests