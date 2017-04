Size isn’t everything. Especially in the case of the Munro’s smaller sibling, the Corbett.

Often ignored by those who have eyes only for towering peaks that exceed the magic 3,000 feet mark, the 222 Corbetts (defined as any peak between 2,500 and 3,000 feet) that pepper Scotland are every bit as varied and spectacular as their lofty neighbours. Don’t be fooled by these peaks’ shorter stature however: they pack a punch and are often difficult to ascend.

READ MORE: 10 unmissable Scottish dog walks