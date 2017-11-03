Illuminight light show transforms Kilmarnock woods

If you go down to Dean Castle Country Park woods in Kilmarnock over the next few weeks you are sure to get a big surprise.

The woodland has been transformed into a light spectacular that fuses fire and music with a choreographed light show as part of the ILLUMINIGHT festival which runs until November 19.

Picture: Mike Scott

The family-friendly event takes visitors along a new 1.5km trail through woodland alongside an illuminated Kilmarnock Water, traversing fantastic new wetland areas before ending up in the historic Dean Castle.

The event forms part of the celebrations for the re-opening of Dean Park following a multi-million pound restoration and renovation project.

In July 2015, it was awarded £3.34m from Heritage Lottery Fund towards a £4.7m development programme.

The funding for the project has allowed for an improved and extended path network around the park opening up areas of the park that were previously inaccessible, new rural life centre, improved play park and an upgraded visitor centre.

Picture: Mike Scott

Dean Castle was once the stronghold of the Boyds, Lords of Kilmarnock, for over 400 years. Their connections with Robert the Bruce made them one of the most powerful families in Scotland. Dean Castle and its estate was gifted to the people of Kilmarnock in the 1970’s by Lord Howard de Walden.

Tickets for ILLUMINIGHT are available from www.illuminight.co.uk or by telephone on 0844 573 8455 costing £12 for adults and £6 for children.

Picture: Mike Scott