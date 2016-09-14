Greenock voted third most popular cruise destination

FOR the best British Isles and Western Europe Port award, Glasgow’s Greenock port nabbed a spot in the top three.

The rankings were based on passenger feedback of the ports, with Greenock beating out Lisbon and Bruges, to round out the top five.

Cruise ship the Crown Princess at Greenock Ocean Terminal. Picture: Contributed

Cruise Critic Cruisers’ Choice Destination Awards name the the best cruise destinations across 15 regions around the world.

For the British Isles and Western Europe awards, Amsterdam came in at number one with Cork’s Cobh and Glasgow’s Greenock ranked second and third respectively.

Adam Coulter, UK editor of Cruise Critic said: “A cruise isn’t just about the ship – picking the right itinerary is imperative.

“Cruises enable travellers to explore a number of amazing destinations, offering culture, beauty and history. With such a variety of unique destinations to choose from, these awards aim to highlight, and celebrate, those rated highly by travellers to offer inspiration and guidance to cruise planners.”

It was also revealled that Brits love travelling to the Baltics, with Stockholm, Tallinn and Copenhagen coming in the top three rated destinations.

Other popular ports include the Caribbean’s St. Maarten, which receives visits from lines including P&O Cruises, Royal Caribbean and MSC Cruises, and Alaska’s Glacier Bay which is visited by a number of cruise lines including Norwegian Cruise Line and Holland America Line.

First Place Cruise Destinations:

British Isles and Western Europe Port: Amsterdam

Alaska Port: Glacier Bay

Asia & South Pacific Port: Mystery Island

Australia & New Zealand Port: Sydney

Private Islands Port: Castaway Cay

Baltic & Scandinavia Port: St. Petersburg

Eastern Caribbean, Bahamas & Bermuda Port: St. Maarten

Southern Caribbean Port: Bonaire

Western Caribbean & Riviera Maya Port: Cozumel

Eastern Mediterranean Port: Venice

European River Port: Paris

Western Mediterranean Port: Barcelona

Hawaii Port: Kauai

Mexican Riviera & South America Port: Puerto Vallarta

US & Canada Port: San Francisco

