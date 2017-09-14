British Airways launch major sale for £30 flights

Have your say

British Airways have announced the sale of 250,000 tickets to European destinations including Barcelona, Majorca and Venice

The tickets are up for grabs for a meagre £30 each way. The sale covers all of British Airways London Gatwick routes and the deal runs until midnight on 19 September.

Cheap Winter and Summer breaks

The bargain flights are available from October 1, 2017 to July 8, 2018, with tickets over busy Christmas and Summer holiday periods.

Holidaymakers willing to part with £60 can enjoy a December trip to picture-perfect Innsbruck or a sun-drenched trip to Seville in June.

Tourists looking to extend their summer can make last minute trips to Italian island Sardinia or the French coastal city of Nice.

Those after some culture can visit the Vatican and Galleria Borghese in Rome or can marvel at the work of Antoni Gaudi in Barcelona.

Busy British holidays are all covered by the deal including, Christmas, Easter and school half-terms.

Those looking to bring back more than just the sun will be relieved to know the airline offer a two-bag hand luggage allowance of 23 kilogrammes.

With flights opening to Nuremberg from November 30, this represents an ideal opportunity to raid the German Christmas markets.

The offer will end on midnight Tuesday 19 September.

Details on all flight deals are available at britishairways.com

Destinations included in British Airways deal:

Alicante

Amsterdam

Barcelona

Edinburgh

Faro

Genoa

Glasgow

Innsbruck

Malaga

Naples

Nice

Nuremberg

Palma

Porto

Rome

Salzburg

Sardinia

Seville

Turin

Valencia

Venice