Bargain hunters find holiday treasure

On the search of a bargain? Read on ...

Travelling outwith peak season offers holidaymakers a double reward – basically, more bang for their buck, without the crowds.

Peace and tranquility

And while, realistically, you can't guarantee the sunshine on a late spring break in Britain, you can pretty much tailor-make the holiday of your dreams without having to fight your way through teaming hoards of tourists.

Stacey Gibson, marketing manager for boutique holiday park operators Verdant Leisure, thinks there's nowhere better than East Lothian and Berwickshire – each roughly an hour south of Edinburgh - if you're looking for a break which can be as action-packed or relaxing as you want.

“Saying there is something for everyone is a bit of a cliché, but it is so true,” said Stacey. “For nature lovers the area is teaming with wildlife and local landscapes to dream of.

“The rugged East Lothian coastline has eight award-winning beaches, magnificent nature reserves and quaint villages, while history lovers will enjoy Bamburgh Castle, or even a trip down memory lane at the nearby Museum of Flight.

“Head further south to the Berwickshire coast to enjoy breathtakingly beautiful scenery, the lovely fishing harbours of St Abbs and Eyemouth and the much sought-after, much fought-after, Berwick Upon Tweed.”

Here's our guide to best day trips if you make your holiday base in East Lothian or Berwickshire.

Scottish Seabird Centre

If you love wildlife and conservation, this place is well worth a visit. Whet your appetite here and enjoy more than a dozen live wildlife webcams.

Surf School

Surfer dudes alert! Find your inner Keanu Reeves as you surf or paddle board with some of the best coaches in the country.

Bamburgh Castle

The historic royal seat of the kings of Northumbria, Bamburgh Castle sits on top of craggy volcanic rock, and offers visitors an unforgettable glimpse into the past a stunning locations. The site has a recorded history back to Viking times.

Paxton House

Set in 80 acres of glorious landscape overlooking the River Tweed, Paxton House is perfect for all ages, and even welcomes the family dog.

Visit the Golf Coast

Fancy yourself as a Jordan Speith or Rory McIroy? Find your golfing moment of glory on more than a dozen excellent courses, which will test your skill and gladden your heart.

