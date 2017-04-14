6 new flight routes from Edinburgh and Glasgow coming soon

With two bank holidays in May, it’d be rude not to take advantage of those long weekends and jet off somewhere more exotic.

Edinburgh and Glasgow Airports are set to launch a range of new routes from the end of April, which offer the chance for some late spring sunshine and exploring.

Dubrovnik, Croatia. Picture: SoS/Contributed

Glasgow

Enjoy the stunning scenery, mountain hiking and picture perfect painted houses in Bergen, Norway thanks to Loganair, which launches on the 5th May.

Brush up on your knowledge with a trip to historical Dubrovnik, Croatia, courtesy of Jet2’s latest route there, which is due for take off on the 30th April. This popular city overlooks the Adriatic Sea, and is a UNESCO World Heritage site. Known for its distinctive Old Town and its imposing, 16th Century stone walls, it is also home to a range of well-preserved buildings, including Baroque and Gothic styles.

Take a short trip for some better weather on the Isle of Man with Eastern Airways, from the 2nd May. Located between England and Ireland, the Isle has a rich Celtic and Viking heritage. These days it is best known for its namesake TT cross-country motorcycle race, which takes place from the 27th May - 9th June.

Edinburgh

Indulge in excellent food, wine and historical sight-seeing with a long weekend in Naples, Italy. Jet2 touches down every Saturday from the 29th April. No trip to this famous southern city would be complete without a trip to destroyed Roman city, Pompeii.

Check out what is described as an ideal holiday destination with a new route from Edinburgh to Antalya, Turkey on Thomson Airways from the 3rd of May. The gateway to the popular Turkish coast, Antalya is conveniently located near the preserved old city of Kaleici and the ancient city of Perge. Family’s will enjoy the nearby waterparks, aquarium and zoo.

From the 28th April you can discover an authentic Spanish experience with a few days in Girona thanks to Jet2’s Monday and Friday flights. Known as the ‘City of the Four Rivers’, Girona is full of culture and found in Spain’s North-eastern Catalonia region. With a historic district spanning from the 1st Century BC, it is relatively untouched by Spain’s usual vast crowds of tourists.

