5 of the best Scottish castles for a romantic getaway

SNUGGLE up with history all around you; castles and romance have gone together ever since the first fortification was built and there are plenty of Scottish castles to hold up in with your loved one.

We asked Roger Masterson of travel website Celtic Castles, to pick out five of the best Scottish castles for a romantic stay.

CULZEAN CASTLE

(Maybole, Ayrshire, KA19 8LE)

Just like a storybook castle, this fantastic example of Robert Adam’s genius stands dramatically on a cliff with superb views across the sea to the mountains of the Island of Arran. Culzean is in the heart of Burns country, a central base for visiting the poet’s haunts. The most romantic room is the Ailsa Suite.

DALHOUSIE CASTLE

(Edinburgh, EH19 3JB)

Dalhousie Castle is a 5th century Scottish castle on the edge of Edinburgh where fairytales come true. Built over 800 years ago by the Ramsays of Dalhousie, a noble Scottish family descended from Simundus de Ramseia, who in about 1140 followed King David I to Scotland from the Huntingdon village of Ramsay. The barrel vaulted Dungeon Restaurant with a candle lit table is the place for romance. The most romantic room is the Dalhousie Room in the tower.

The friendly atmosphere of Dalhousie Castle is created by the very special relationship between the staff, management and guests. With the timeless style of the castle, every stay will be memorable, and many guests return year after year.

CASTLE OF PARK

(Cornhill, Banff AB45 2AX)

This romantic 16th century pink castle, hidden away in a tree-lined park, located close to the beautiful Banffshire Coast, it has just three rooms and was the home of the Gordon-Duff family until the late 20th century. The castle interior has been restored to its former glory, with antique furniture and collection of British Romantic Art. All three rooms are very romantic, but if it is a 4 poster bed you are after it has to be the Tudor Room.

GLENAPP CASTLE

(Ballantrae, Girvan KA26 0NZ)

Glenapp Castle is a hidden gem on the beautiful Ayrshire coast in Ballantrae, in South West Scotland.

The breath-taking gardens, forest and the seascapes that surround the castle offer the most amazing backdrop and when you are welcomed inside, it’s charm really engulfs you. Glenapp has a very special atmosphere and the service and staff do not disappoint. The most romantic room in the castle is the Earl of Inchcape Suite.



INVERLOCHY CASTLE

(Torlundy, Fort William PH33 6SN)

Inverlochy Castle sits nestled amongst the foothills of Scotland’s highest mountain - the mighty Ben Nevis - and in some of the most beautiful scenery in Scotland. With many iconic Scottish landcapes on the doorstep, the falls at Glen Nevis, the monument at Glenfinnan and the mountains of Glencoe, this offers romance in bucket fulls. The most romantic room in the castle is The Queen’s Suite.