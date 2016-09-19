15 of the most picturesque landmarks you should visit in Scotland

SCOTLAND can often surprise visitors with the sheer variety of its scenery and the richness of its history and culture. It’s this, alongside the nation’s wonderful landmarks and its people, that make this small country so amazing to visit.

From imposing fortifications, both prehistoric and medieval, to idyllic sights like waterfalls and beaches, Scotland has no shortage of beautiful places to visit. Here are fifteen of our favourite landmarks you should check out next time you are in Scotland.

